Sunderland Fans Verdict: Late Heartbreak

How the Reading fans reacted to more woes on the road.

By harry.chafer
/ new
PA Images via Getty Images

Another away game, another away defeat. I tell you what, it’s a good job our home form has been good this season because our away form really hasn't been.

For the most part on Saturday, we were fine. Sunderland are a better footballing team than us - most in the division are - so we were always going to come and make the game a stop-and-start one, as we always do.

However, it was one mistake that cost us in the end, with a loose touch from Baba Rahman finding Patrick Roberts who slotted home the winner.

Here’s how the fans reacted to the key talking points...

Baba Rahman

It’s the nature of the beast that Baba was always going to be the main talking point after Saturday’s game.

There was a lot more wrong with the performance than just Rahman’s mistake, and no player ever makes mistakes on purpose, but it was a criminal error and one that's ultimately cost us a point.

I don’t like singling players out like this, but it’s hard for me not to this week. There was clearly a lot of criticism for the left back after the game, but a few fans did cut him a bit of slack...

Paul Ince

My full thoughts on Paul Ince would need a lot more than just a couple of paragraphs in this Fans Verdict. In summary though, he’s done really well for us behind the scenes but I just don’t think he’s the man to take us forward.

On Saturday again we saw a team who didn’t mind not winning, some questionable substitutions and some more strange post-match comments, including a fiery exchange with one reporter in particular.

I think the fans are largely of the opinion that Ince can’t be the manager to take us forward beyond this summer; some want him gone even sooner than that. But there are some fans who are still behind the manager...

Conclusion

Another really poor result. Baba’s mistake is too obvious to ignore, but there was so much more wrong with the performance. Despite a decent opening half an hour, we didn’t really look like scoring.

Ince basically admitted in his post-match duties that it’s the home games he’ll try and win and any games away from home he’ll just try not to lose. I don’t like that one bit.

Two must win games coming up.

Reading FC News 24/7

