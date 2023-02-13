Sunderland Fans Verdict: Late Heartbreak

Another away game, another away defeat. I tell you what, it’s a good job our home form has been good this season because our away form really hasn't been.

For the most part on Saturday, we were fine. Sunderland are a better footballing team than us - most in the division are - so we were always going to come and make the game a stop-and-start one, as we always do.

However, it was one mistake that cost us in the end, with a loose touch from Baba Rahman finding Patrick Roberts who slotted home the winner.

Here’s how the fans reacted to the key talking points...

Baba Rahman

It’s the nature of the beast that Baba was always going to be the main talking point after Saturday’s game.

There was a lot more wrong with the performance than just Rahman’s mistake, and no player ever makes mistakes on purpose, but it was a criminal error and one that's ultimately cost us a point.

I don’t like singling players out like this, but it’s hard for me not to this week. There was clearly a lot of criticism for the left back after the game, but a few fans did cut him a bit of slack...

#ReadingFC Even before the dreadful mistake, Rahman was awful. What’s happened to him? He was so good when he first started playing for us. He’s beginning to remind me of a certain Chris Gunter. Harsh but fair? — Brian Lawton (@mxblawton) February 11, 2023

Surely that means Nesta GW gets the start on Tuesday after another woeful performance by Baba? Completely at fault for the goal - what was he thinking! #readingfc would have liked to see Meite given more time on the pitch too! We go again Tuesday with a better outcome! — Sam Smit (@SamanthaSmit29) February 11, 2023

Also - as annoyed as anyone at Baba bit fwiw the guy was truly gutted, barely got off the floor. #readingfc — Matthew Williamson (@Photomattic) February 11, 2023

It’s not actually Baba’s fault. It’s Ince’d for playing him #readingfc — Max Ashley (@maxashtweets) February 11, 2023

Investigate Baba for matchfixing. Why is he doing drag backs in his own penalty box with incoming pressure? #ReadingFC — Tatum (@Tatum1871) February 11, 2023

No way Rahman should be anywhere near that starting XI. Completely on Ince that. #readingfc — George Flood (@GeorgeFlood24) February 11, 2023

That is a joke from Rahman, embarrassing mistake that is easily avoided and he's probably cost us there #readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) February 11, 2023

An absolute gift from Rahman #ReadingFC — Dan Worth (@DannWorth) February 11, 2023

Paul Ince

My full thoughts on Paul Ince would need a lot more than just a couple of paragraphs in this Fans Verdict. In summary though, he’s done really well for us behind the scenes but I just don’t think he’s the man to take us forward.

On Saturday again we saw a team who didn’t mind not winning, some questionable substitutions and some more strange post-match comments, including a fiery exchange with one reporter in particular.

I think the fans are largely of the opinion that Ince can’t be the manager to take us forward beyond this summer; some want him gone even sooner than that. But there are some fans who are still behind the manager...

Ince’s record as a manager since 2008. He has lost more that he’s won at every club and is doing the same here.



I failed to see the attraction when he was appointed. What has changed? #readingfc pic.twitter.com/9d83wybbd3 — Paolo (@Skeptichead) February 12, 2023

I kept patience with Ince for so long. But yesterday was my final straw. The game was there for the taking. Yet his lack of tactical knowledge, obsession with parking the bus cost us the game. #readingfc https://t.co/N1Y50WFke2 — Cameron (@ronniemac93) February 12, 2023

I’m Ince in so long as we get something out of both Rotherham and Cardiff. Otherwise we are massively out of form when all other teams are making changes. We are the team that will be caught if we don’t start winning. #ReadingFC — Jamie Austin (@austin_j_powers) February 11, 2023

Whilst binning off Ince seems like a good idea, we'd still have to pay him off which isn't a good look for a club under embargo. We can only hope that we can limp over the line (again) and restart (again) in the summer. #readingfc — Bobbins (@ohbobbins) February 11, 2023

To the Ince Out brigade, who do you actually want In? Bored of all the moaning with no who instead and why. #readingfc — RoyalRobin (@RoyalRobin18) February 11, 2023

Embargo or not its time for Ince to go plenty of managers out there good enough to do the job until the end of season #readingfc — James Masson (@jamesmasson1986) February 11, 2023

Ince had a go at a journalist following a poor performance against Hull (A) last season.



Not surprised he’s behaved in this manner again. He sounds absolutely clueless.#readingfc https://t.co/DxjXzdNajT — Adam GC Jones (@ajonesrfc) February 11, 2023

not quite liking the answers there. It is pretty grim watching us at the moment and Ince does nothing but get offended by the questions.He's making it seem like no one is worried about this. Like everyone is blowing smoke around him. Don't get mad questions are asked#readingfc https://t.co/oMVvTr7FqL — Arron flesch (@Arronflesch) February 11, 2023

All these fans saying Ince out need to think about the following....Would we be in the relegation zone without Tom Ince busting his gut every week....the answer is 100% yes...you dont sack the manager in this situation. #readingfc — Purty good thanks (@CheckmateBA) February 12, 2023

If you think Ince is the man to take us forward then you are completely deluded, the bloke didn't manage for 8 years for a reason #Readingfc — Dan (@DanTheMan__98) February 11, 2023

I think it's time for Ince to go. Really likable guy but performances and haven't been good enough considering we have a decent squad this season #readingfc — AidenRFC (@AidenRFC_) February 11, 2023

Paul Ince is a great guy. Without a doubt the most likeable manager since McDermott, top top man. But he’s not up to it tactically. There’s a reason he spent nearly a decade out the game. Act before it’s too late and make a change #readingfc — Ed Ryding (@EdRyding) February 11, 2023

Conclusion

Another really poor result. Baba’s mistake is too obvious to ignore, but there was so much more wrong with the performance. Despite a decent opening half an hour, we didn’t really look like scoring.

Ince basically admitted in his post-match duties that it’s the home games he’ll try and win and any games away from home he’ll just try not to lose. I don’t like that one bit.

Two must win games coming up.