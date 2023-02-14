Reading vs Rotherham United: Match Preview 2022/23

Reading will be desperate to secure their first league victory of 2022 this evening as they face Rotherham United.

With the Millers at the lower end of the division, this could end up being a crucial clash for the Royals as they look to secure survival as quickly as possible. Their recent form hasn’t helped their cause though and this has increased the importance of this game.

Both sides’ main goal this season has to be staying up - and they are currently on course to do so - though both will be wary of Wigan Athletic’s victory at the weekend and the confidence they will have taken from winning four points from a possible six in Shaun Maloney’s opening two games.

Looking ahead, we have some of the things you need to know ahead of tonight!

What? Championship Matchday 31

Season? 2022/23

Who? Rotherham United

Where? Select Car Leasing Stadium

When? Tuesday 14th November

Opposition Manager? Matt Taylor

Pre-Match Thoughts

Reading:

The football is so depressing right now. We may have a limited squad - but it feels as though we can do so much more - with our performance against Blackburn Rovers earlier in the season proving that.

It’s just such a shame that we seem to be going downhill because Paul Ince is coming under increasing pressure. No one wants a manager to be in place for the long term as much as I do - but the former England international doesn’t strike me as a suitable candidate to take us forward for the next few years. That’s why I was against his permanent appointment in the first place - but he’s done enough to keep us up so far and fair play to him for that.

As I’ve said before though, we can’t afford to rest on our laurels. It’s time to push on in our quest to secure survival. These next few games may give us a good opportunity to get points on the board - but complacency can’t come into play because we could easily lose against the likes of Rotherham, Cardiff City and Blackpool considering how desperate the trio are for points.

Rotherham United:

After such a strong start to the season under Paul Warne, they will have been sad to see him go but his departure to Derby County has given the Millers a fresh start under a young, talented coach in Taylor.

Losing Dan Barlaser was a blow - but they still have Chiedozie Ogbene and Ben Wiles with the club also making themselves busy during the January transfer window. It’s a shame Sean Morrison has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign but Jordan Hugill could be an excellent signing considering he helped to guide the Bluebirds to safety last season.

Leo Hjelde, Tariqe Fosu, Conor Coventry, Domingos Quina and Bailey Wright also came in, with the latter likely to be a valuable asset in the absence of Morrison. It’s a shame we haven’t brought Fosu back - but he doesn’t really suit our system at the moment.

With Neil Warnock coming in at Huddersfield Town, both the Royals and the Millers will be slightly worried but both still have a great chance of surviving regardless of where the Terriers finish.

The Last Meeting

Rotherham United 4-0 Reading

My Lineup

Starting XI: Lumley, Guinness-Walker, McIntyre, Holmes, Mbengue, Yiadom, Fornah, Hendrick, Azeez, Ince, Long

Joe Lumley starts in goal, no surprises there. There are a few changes at the back though with Nesta Guinness-Walker coming in for Baba Rahman, Tom McIntyre dropping into defence in place of Junior Hoilett and Tom Holmes (hopefully) coming back in to take Naby Sarr’s starting spot.

I went with a 4-1-4-1 last time out - but I’m wanting a 3-4-3 now! Tyrese Fornah and Jeff Hendrick start in midfield, although Cesare Casadei may come on and make an impact at some point.

Out wide, I’ll go with Femi Azeez and Tom Ince, although I wouldn’t mind if the former came out of the first 11 for Junior Hoilett, potentially allowing Guinness-Walker to push up. It may be good to give the Canadian a rest though.

Up top, Shane Long is given the nod once more, although Lucas Joao could potentially come in to start too.

Score Prediction: Reading 1-1 Rotherham United

Elsewhere

Here are my Championship scoreline predictions:

Today -

Birmingham City 2-2 Cardiff City

Coventry City 0-1 Millwall

Norwich City 2-3 Hull City

Queens Park Rangers 0-2 Sunderland

Burnley 3-1 Watford

Tomorrow -

Bristol City 1-2 Wigan Athletic

Preston North End 0-2 Luton Town

Stoke City 0-0 Huddersfield Town

Swansea City 2-1 Blackpool

Sheffield United 1-0 Middlesbrough

West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Blackburn Rovers