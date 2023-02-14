Reading 2-1 Rotherham United: Player Ratings

Joe Lumley: 6

Didn’t really have anything to do apart from pick the ball out of his net after Peltier’s opener. Showed a couple bits of really good distribution too which is something we haven’t seen a huge amount of this season.

The most he was called into doing in the dying embers was a confident punch from a cross.

Junior Hoilett: 5

The first half in general was just really, really poor and you could’ve taken anyone of the 10 outfield players off. However, it was Hoilett and Long who were the sacrificial lambs - Junior can’t have any complaints with that though.

Andy Yiadom: 5

This may be really harsh, but personally I think it’s deserved. Yids has been our Mr Consistent since he joined but something is clearly not right this season.

He was sloppy on possession this evening and made numerous fouls, including getting his 10th yellow of the season meaning he’ll miss the next two fixtures.

Naby Sarr: 6

Sarr has had his critics when he has played this season, but tonight I thought he was assured enough. He also looked pretty good on the ball, and strode out of defence really nicely on a couple of occasions. There’s definitely a player in there, we just need to see him on the field more often.

Also seem to remember him making a really good block from Conor Washington when the striker went through on goal at 1-1.

Amadou Mbengue: 6

It’s strange because we were really bad in the first half, but defensively I thought we were good all evening, barring the goal of course. We limited the visitors to very few chances, and Mbengue was part of the defence that did that.

Baba Rahman: 5

Whether or not he should’ve started after Saturday is an entirely different argument, but whilst he was on the pitch I thought he did okay. Had to be withdrawn in the first half due to injury.

Jeff Hendrick: 5

I may be being a bit of a party pooper after a win, but the performance from a couple of players (and the whole team in fact) left a lot to be desired. Again, it was another game that drifted Hendrick by.

I want to see so, so much more from him. And it’s only so frustrating because we’ve seen he can be a really impactful player for us.

Tom McIntyre: 5

Clearly not his most natural position, but think he did a good enough job in there tonight. He doesn't really have the quality on the ball to play the role really well, but he puts himself about and gets stuck in. Still expect Loum to revert back to the side on Friday evening.

Tom Ince: 6

Huffed and puffed as Tom Ince always does, but tonight the quality just wasn’t there. That’s not singling out Ince in particular mind, the quality wasn’t there for large proportions of the game from anyone. However, Ince is the one that needs to step up when we need someone to pick a pass or create something, but tonight wasn’t his night for that.

Andy Carroll: 7

Oh how quickly things change in football. This is a weird ratings to do because I really don't think the performance was that good, and people like Carroll were on the right track to a very low score at half time.

However, a goal and assist in the second half means I simply have to bump him up. He did show a few good touches and hold up play too, but him playing up top on his own is not the way forward.

Shane Long: 5

Again, maybe a tad unfortunate to be picked out to get a 5 - but I can only judge him on what I saw of him whilst he was on the pitch, and the whole team were going to get a 5 or lower at half time.

Subs

Nesta Guinness-Walker: 7

Ince isn't great with substitutions let's be honest, but three of the four he made tonight made a real impact - including NGW. He showed real impetus down the left hand side and gave us a whole new dynamic going forward.

Think he was fortunate that it was a game where he didn’t have to do a huge amount of defending, but he’s surely done enough to find himself in the starting eleven against Cardiff.

Tyrese Fornah: 7

Again, made a real impact once he came on. He can probably count himself unlucky that he hasn’t been given a few more chances on the pitch in the last few weeks, but tonight he got a full 45 to show Ince what he can do, and I think he took it. Obviously popped up with the crucial winner, which will do his confidence the world of good.

Femi Azeez: 7

My MOTM. Looked hungry and feisty when he came on, and immediately linked up with NGW to win a free kick before firing said set piece right onto the forehead of Andy Carroll to get us back level.

There were a few occasions where he could’ve and maybe should’ve picked out Ince Jr in more promising positions, but I’m sure the gaffer’s son will make that known to him.

Scott Dann: N/A

Came on for the final seconds.

Average: 5.85/10

Who was your MOTM against Rotherham United? Vote below or through this link.