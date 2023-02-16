 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rotherham Fans Verdict: Late Winner Secures Huge Win

Here’s how the fans reacted to the key talking points to come from Tuesday night’s massive win.

Let’s get the most important part out of the way first and foremost: it's an absolutely huge win. I don’t think I quite understood the magnitude of the result until I looked at the table on Wednesday morning. Getting over the 40-point mark is massive.

However, elephants in the room need to be addressed and the performance still left a lot to be desired. In the first half in particular we were woeful. With all respect to the visitors, we were lucky we weren't coming up against better opposition, otherwise I’m sure the game would’ve been done and dusted by half time.

Here's how the fans reacted to the key talking points...

A huge win

Like I said, the most important thing is the win. We now sit on 41 points, 12 clear of the drop zone, albeit having played a couple games more than 22nd-placed Wigan Athletic.

From where we were - both in terms of performance and in terms of fans emotions - at half time, to getting a win, is as surprising as it is important. The fans were delighted with three big points...

The substitutions

Paul Ince gets his fair share of criticism, but he made the right call making the double change at half time against Rotherham. I mean, it was an obvious call to make, but it would not have surprised any of us if he’d waited until the 82nd minute to bring someone on.

Femi Azeez, Tyrese Fornah and Nesta Guinness-Walker (who replaced the injured Baba Rahman in the first half) made a real impact and showed more within 10 minutes of the second half than any of their team mates had done in the first.

The fans were certainly impressed with the cameos of the trio...

Paul Ince

It’s fair to say that, after the Sunderland game, the fans were not happy with the manager. And at half time on Tuesday, I don't think they’re would’ve been any non-expletive tweets for me to include.

However, credit where credit is due, the substitutions and formation change did have an impact - an impact amplified by the two goals (by that I mean the performance wasn't that much better) but an impact nonetheless. Here’s what the fans had to say about Ince after the game...

Conclusion

A big win but a questionable performance, to say the least. But a win’s a win and we have to use that as momentum into the next two games which, again, are huge.

After the Blackpool match we could be sitting on 47 points with 12 games to play, a position which it would be very, very difficult to get relegated from (touch wood).

By the way Paul, you did not switch to a 4-2-3-1 at half time, it was a 4-3-3.

