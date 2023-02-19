 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cardiff City Fans Verdict: A Grim Performance And Deserved Loss

Harry rounds up the reaction of the Loyal Royals after Friday night’s grim defeat.

By harry.chafer
/ new
PA Images via Getty Images

Not much really needs to be said in this introduction. We all saw how bad it was on Friday night.

It was a team trying not to lose against a team trying to win. That would be okay if we were coming up against a powerhouse in the cup or travelling to someone like Sheffield United or Burnley. But, with all due respect, we were playing Cardiff City. It’s just unforgivable.

The key talking points are really just how bad we were and how bad Paul Ince was. Here’s what the fans had to say...

The performance

It was just horrendous. The majority of the blame has to fall on Paul Ince - and we'll get onto him in a bit - but there also does have to be some accountability on the players.

Cardiff looked like the only team who were going to score from the first whistle to the last. It was like we didn’t even want to score.

The fans were not happy with the 90 minutes they were subjected to and who can blame them?

Paul Ince

The tactics were horrible but the post-match interview was arguably even worse. He set the team up in a way that, realistically, meant we never going to threaten going forward, and the one player that looked like causing problems was hooked after 60 minutes.

After the game, he threw his players under the bus and essentially blamed the tackle that could’ve and maybe should’ve been a red card for the fact that we lost.

The lack of accountability, the tactical limitations and the stubbornness are making it really hard to back Ince at the moment. And the fans are starting tor really lose patience with him now...

Conclusion

The more I think about it, the more I realise how bad last night was. Not just the performance, but the post-match interview from Ince was the most worrying, embarrassing interview we’ve seen in a long time - and we’ve seen some bad ones.

The best managers protect their players. Paunovic’s comments to the press were odd at times, but he never threw his players under the bus like Ince did. It’s just like he thinks he can do wrong, and anything that does go wrong is not his fault.

A shambolic evening.

Reading FC News 24/7

