The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 328: Late Drama

Paul Ince certainly divided opinion this week as Reading squeaked a home win over Rotherham before falling to defeat at Cardiff.

Marc Mayo and Ross Webber chew over the Royals’ performances and the manager’s comments in Episode 328 of The Tilehurst End Podcast featuring the Recap of the action, your Mailbag questions, the club Newsbites and Big Match Preview ahead of Blackpool’s visit.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be enjoyed via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. A big thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here.

Show Order

Recap - 01:28

Mailbag - 19:09

Newsbites - 27:29

Big Match Preview - 30:18