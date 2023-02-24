View From The Town End: Blackpool Going Through ‘Shambolic’ Season

Reading are back in home action this weekend with the visit of Blackpool. They’re in need of a win on Saturday, sitting second from bottom of the table, and will be hoping to kick on under new boss Mick McCarthy.

To find out more about all of that, we spoke to Up The Mighty Pool. You can find them on Twitter @utmp_.

How would you sum up your season so far?

Shambolic. It’s been a tough 12 months really, given we finished last season poorly, lost our manager (who has since been sacked twice) and had a poor summer of recruitment. We don’t have much to show for the initial groundwork put in by Simon Sadler when he took over the club and need to try and stay in the league by hook or by crook.

How’s Mick McCarthy getting on in the dugout?

Mick has had a tough start. We were trying to open up under Michael Appleton and it didn’t work, with Neil Critchley having seen success by being resolute at the back and winning with small margins. McCarthy’s style is a throwback and he’s finally starting to find his best team after weeks of head scratching lineups and formations.

What are the main strengths of this Blackpool team?

Strengths: the attacking options we have available.

And weaknesses?

The formation, the defence, a lack of a top-quality striker.

How do you see the rest of the season playing out for you?

It will probably go right down to the wire. We need to somehow build some positive momentum and it will likely be a straight shootout between the two wiley old foxes at the bottom in Mick and Neil Warnock.

How will the game go on Saturday and what will the score be?

I think it will be a tight game and could go either way. I will go with a 1-1 draw which would be a good result in a stadium where we haven’t had many good times, putting last season to one side!