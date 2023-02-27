 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Blackpool Fans Verdict: More Home Comforts

Harry rounds up the reaction of the Loyal Royals after a comfortable win at home.

There are few things in life more baffling than this Reading team at the moment. Away from home we’re passive, weak and lacklustre, but at home we’re a completely different team.

The performance was by no means ground-breaking on Saturday, but at least we looked like scoring - which we did three times - and looked to take the game to Blackpool. It is our home form that will keep us in this league, but there is no reason why we can’t play with that kind of intent away from home too.

Here’s how the fans reacted to the key talking points from a vitally important win...

Yakou Meite

Amazingly, Paul Ince went with a back four from the start on Saturday. Among many things, that allowed Yakou Meite to be deployed in what many of us think is his strongest position: on the right wing.

And he showed why he should be playing there more often than not. He was a menace right from the start and showed plenty of those marauding, wrecking-ball-esque runs - two of which led to the penalty and Ince’s second.

He’s already a fans’ favourite, but the supporters love him even more when he plays like that...

Tom Ince

It’s a scary thought to think where we’d be this season without Tom Ince. He doesn’t wear the armband but it’s clear he’s the leader on the pitch, the one willing to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

He bagged two more goals on Saturday, taking his tally to nine for the season, to go along with the four assists. Realistically you could’ve given him the player of the season award in December.

The fans loved what they saw from the former Blackpool man...

A vital win

As I said earlier, it was a vital win. We criticise the away form, so it’s only right we praise the home form. It is actually impressive how a team so poor away from home can look like getting points against any team at home.

As frustrating as we and Ince have been recently, to be sitting where we are at this stage of the season is an achievement in itself - and more than what we could’ve expected in August.

The fans were happy with another big home win...

Conclusion

A really good, important win. Perhaps it's a win that brings up frustrations as well though - why on earth can’t we play with that kind of intent away from home? If we did, I guarantee we’d have a lot more than 11 points on our travels this season.

However, it’s important to praise the win for what it was as well: a comfortable, solid three points that gets us within touching distance of that crucial 50-point mark. Happy days.

