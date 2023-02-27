The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 329: Meite Masterclass

Reading managed to secure yet another home victory on Saturday, with a Tom Ince brace and Andy Carroll penalty proving to be enough to overcome relegation battlers Blackpool.

Join Ben Thomas (host) and Adam Jones on Episode 329 of The Tilehurst End Podcast as they review the Royals’ 3-1 victory against the Seasiders and look ahead to this weekend’s clash at Middlesbrough. We have your recap, newsbites and the big match preview all included!

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be enjoyed via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. A big thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here.

Show Order

Recap - 02:01

Newsbites - 26:00

Big Match Preview - 27:07

We apologise for Adam’s audio dipping out at certain points!