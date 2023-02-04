Reading 2-2 Watford: Player Ratings

Joe Lumley: 6

Wasn’t forced into a save before picking the ball out of his own net in the first half. Came out quickly and made a strong save in the second, when a Watford player was through on goal which would’ve put them out of sight.

Amadou Mbengue: 6

After his fantastic moment at Old Trafford last week it was back down to earth today. Did OK without looking too erratic or assured, and his pace is a real asset at the back. Booked in the first half for a cynical drag-back and was lucky to just get a toe on the ball when diving in, otherwise would’ve seen red. Was rightly subbed off for Scott Dann with five minutes to go.

Tom Holmes: 7

Calm and assured all game and marshalled the defence well as the middle of the three.

Was probably on for a 6 until he lost his head late on following a lunge on Ince which caused a melee. Perhaps should have been a bit more composed but it was great to see some passion and him stand up for his teammates - that’s been badly missed over the past few years.

Tom McIntyre: 4

Not TMac’s best day. Straight long balls are the easiest to defend, yet the most innocuous straight ball completely caught out McIntyre and Hoilett for Watford’s opener. For Watford’s second you could see he’d lost his man two to three seconds before he nodded it past Lumley, so that one falls squarely on his shoulders. He will certainly have better days to come.

Andy Yiadom: 5

Gone are the days of - even last season - Yiadom flying up and down the right and looking a real threat going forward. He didn’t really offer anything for the first 60 minutes, other than a very poor cross straight out of play and a rubbish cross-field ball straight to their keeper which was aimed for Hoilett in space. Picked up a bit in the final 30 and set up Hendrick who nearly won the game.

Junior Hoilett: 5

Probably shares the blame with McIntyre for Watford’s opener and didn’t really affect the game otherwise. Found himself in space once or twice with the chance to put in a cross but always seemed to find a Watford player.

Jeff Hendrick: 6

What an absolute screamer! Hendrick doesn’t seem to score boring goals. He was picked out wonderfully by Ince at the back post from a corner and volleyed the ball into the back of the net. A little flat otherwise and the game passed him by for large stages, as it seems to a little too often.

Mamadou Loum: 5

Loum was poor in the first half; his touch let him down on multiple occasions and he gave the ball away too much. He improved like the rest of the team in the second half but his usual booking this time means he misses the next two games.

Thomas Ince: 8

Copy and paste from all my other ratings - Thomas Ince (yes Thomas not Tom, you’re welcome Paul!) always looks the most threatening and is our best attacking option by a distance. His performance today was headlined by a great assist and a brilliantly taken penalty, but he also forced a good save from their keeper in the opening 20 minutes which might’ve been our only real chance of the first half.

Cesare Casadei: 5

Surprisingly to me the Chelsea loanee was thrown in for his debut from the start. He didn’t pull up any trees but it's very hard to be critical given he signed merely days ago. He showed one bit of skill in the second half but tried one trick too many and gave the ball away. It will be interesting to see how he does over the next couple of months.

Shane Long: 7

I can’t get my head around how Shane doesn’t start every game when he’s fit. He was extremely isolated especially in the first half, but held the ball up very well at times and made clever runs providing a threat in behind, which Lucas Joao and Andy Carroll don’t offer. This exact type of run won us the penalty that kickstarted the comeback. Not the goal threat he used to be but does so much more for the team. Long and Carroll up top against Sunderland please.

Subs

Tyrese Fornah: 6

Came on for Casadei as the first sub with 30 minutes to go. He helped the midfield regain some control of the game without doing anything spectacular.

Femi Azeez: 7

Perhaps a generous grade given he only had 25 minutes, but he provided a real direct threat. He came on at the left-wing-back position which I’d be surprised if he’s ever played before, but didn’t look remotely out of place and even managed a decent shot on target.

Yakou Meite: N/A

Came on for the final five minutes so doesn’t earn a grade, but missed what looked an absolute sitter.

Scott Dann: N/A

Also only got five minutes, but it was a clever sub given Mbengue looked at risk of being booked again.

Average: 5.92/10

