The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 236: Unbelievable Jeff

Reading FC turned up, eventually, to Saturday’s clash with Watford to secure a 2-2 draw at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Marc Mayo and Ben Thomas review the game for the latest episode of The Tilehurst End Podcast, including your Mailbag questions, club Newsbites and the Big Match Preview for Sunderland.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be enjoyed via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. A big thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here.

Show Order

Recap - 02:00

Mailbag - 19:05

Newsbites - 29:58

Big Match Preview - 35:32