Reading 1-1 Hull City: Player Ratings

Joe Lumley: 5

Did not look imposing on the goal but was fine otherwise. Lack of urgency in distribution cannot be blamed on him.

Andy Yiadom: 6

Reading's only attacking outlet in the first half but faded in the second. Wins a lot of fouls, but also concedes just as many. 12 bookings is far too many.

Tom Holmes: 4

Looks uncomfortable at right-centre-back, both with his poor distribution and immobility defensively.

Naby Sarr: 5

His best display recently with fewer loose passes. Still not progressive with the ball or dominant in the air but he brightened up the second half by stumbling forward with the ball.

Liam Moore: 4

Forced into passing errors as he was playing on his non-dominant left side. Incredibly sad for Moore to have another serious injury on his first start.

Tom McIntyre: 4

Ended countless attacks because he is a centre-back playing on the wing. While his injury is a shame, the enforced sub helped Reading on the day.

Jeff Hendrick: 5

Better in the #6 role where there is less moving required. A very Jeff Hendrick game.

Cesare Casadei: 6

I'm giving him the assist for the goal - another moment when his aerial prowess was demonstrated. Won a couple of dangerous free-kicks and made a crucial diving header on the floor.

Tom Ince: 3

Yet another petulant performance that would not be tolerated without managerial nepotism. Countless outbursts at his teammates must be infuriating. Over-committed with his pressing repeatedly, allowing opponents to ease round him. Spun and deserted by his man for the Hull goal.

Andy Carroll: 4

Moves like he's been tranquilised, meaning any Reading press is redundant and the team cannot escape their own half. Never on the end of a cross and barely made a pass that did not end with Scott Dann. His goal was well taken, but benefitted from farcical defending.

Lucas Joao: 6

He fared well as a lone striker in a two-striker formation. Brought others into play, met crosses and defended competently. His lack of goal threat was disappointing but not unexpected in this setup.

Subs

Nesta Guinness-Walker: 6

Forayed forward well and limited Ebiowei's impact. We have entered the "surely he will start soon" stage of the Nesta Guiness-Walker Cycle.D

Scott Dann: 5

It was a Scott Dann performance. One big block but was never overly tested by Hull. Suits a team playing a low-block for a 1-1 draw against a bad attack.

Femi Azeez: N/A

Time-wasting sub on 88 mins.

Tyrese Fornah: N/A

See above.

Paul Ince: 2

Changed back to a 5-3-2 for mysterious reasons. Reintroduced Carroll despite positive signs in midweek. No subs made with Reading camped in their box all throughout the second half. Audible Ince Out chants all game from Club 1871.

Average: 4.84/10

