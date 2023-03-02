Tom Ince Is Your February 2023 Player Of The Month

Congratulations to Tom Ince, who is once again your Reading player of the month. This time the award is for an impressive February in which he stood out head and shoulders above the rest. He won with 47% of the vote, ahead of Femi Azeez (37%) and Amadou Mbengue (16%).

This is Ince’s fourth POTM win this season. Previously he took the awards for July/August, September and October, reflecting an excellent start to the campaign. In recent months however he’s missed out to Amadou Mbengue (November), Andy Carroll (December) and Tom McIntyre (January).

It’s no real surprise he won this time out. His average rating (6.6/10) was comfortably the best in the squad, including two stand-out 8/10 performances in the process: the 2-2 draw with Watford when he registered a goal and an assist, and the 3-1 win over Blackpool when he scored a brace.

At this stage it’s hard to see anyone else being named Reading’s player of the season. Even when Ince hasn’t been quite good enough to win a POTM award, he’s still been consistently impressive and a key player for this side, regardless of where he’s been deployed.

Given that he arrived in January 2022 as a pretty low-key, surprise addition at the eleventh hour and was then snapped up for free a few months late, Ince also looks like one of Reading’s best-value signings in recent years. It’s been great having him and hopefully he can keep his form up for the rest of 2022/23 and beyond.