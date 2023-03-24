The Tilehurst End Podcast: Brian McDermott & Jem Karacan Interview - Part 1

It may be the international break but The Tilehurst End Podcast is back to deliver a special two-part interview with Brian McDermott and Jem Karacan.

The 2012 Championship-winning manager and player join Marc Mayo in Part 1 to discuss their days at the club together, from the reserves through to play-off heartbreak, title glory, the Premier League and the Legends reunion.

