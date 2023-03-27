The Tilehurst End Podcast: Brian McDermott & Jem Karacan Interview - Part 2

Brian McDermott and Jem Karacan join The Tilehurst End Podcast for a special international break interview.

In the second part of our chat, the Reading heroes discuss their post-Royals careers with Jem recently retired and Brian opening up on his problems with alcohol during his time in the dugout.

