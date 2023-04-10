Preston North End 2-1 Reading: Player Ratings

Joe Lumley: 7

A really mixed afternoon for the ‘keeper. His distribution was iffy all game, he got caught in no-mans land on more than one occasion from crosses and had a couple of nervy moments.

However, he popped up with two huge saves which, one another day, could’ve earned us a very fortuitous point. One from a one-on-one from Thomas Cannon and the other a wonderful reflex save from Potts.

Andy Yiadom: 5

I thought the captain had a really poor afternoon. He was sloppy in possession, looked vulnerable defensively and offered nothing going forward (then again, that was the case for pretty much all of his teammates too).

Tom Holmes: 5

I thought he was okay in the first half, but in the second half he got dominated. He got rolled far too easily for Preston’s opener and ended up getting dragged off as Reading switched to a 4-4-2.

Scott Dann: 5

He just isn’t up to this level anymore. It’s like watching a Sunday league team who are a player short so someone gets their dad to fill in at centre back. That may sound harsh, but it's true.

Naby Sarr: 5

Simply put, we looked like conceding every time Preston attacked. Sarr got beat on too many occasions and also picked up a deserved yellow for a cynical challenge in the second half. The ‘game plan’ of sitting back and soaking up pressure would be okay if we could actually defend and soak up pressure.

Nesta Guinness-Walker: 7

Guinness-Walker was probably the best of a (really, really, really) bad bunch today. He showed a couple of promising pieces of play going forward and wasn't as defensively woeful as his counterparts. Also grabbed and assist with a long throw.

Jeff Hendrick: 5

Nothing really needs to be said, it’s what we’ve become accustomed to from Hendrick. Another nothing performance.

He also summed up this team in one bizarre act of play in the second half when he received the below circa 40 yards out with us on one of our very rare attacks and opted to hoof it all the way back to Lumley. One of the strangest things I’ve ever seen on a football pitch.

Mamadou Loum: 5

Holding midfielders in this league need to be good on the ball and protect their defence. Loum isn’t really that good at either of those things. He doesn’t have the ability to play progressively and there were far too many occasions this afternoon when Preston found too much space in behind him.

Cesare Casadei: 6

One of the few players I actually feel sorry for. It’s clear to see he's a player who likes to get on the ball and play football, but he’s been sent out on to loan to a team whose manager seemingly hates football.

Casadei was not the problem today.

Lucas Joao: 5

Our complete lack of attacking identity is more down to the man in the dugout than it is the strikers on the pitch. Ince’s plan is to go long to Carroll and hope it sticks or somehow get a set piece and hopefully score from it.

Although Joao is not blameless and didn't impact the game anywhere near enough this afternoon, he’s another one I actually feel sorry for.

Andy Carroll: 5

I actually think you could count on one hand the amount of touches he had. As much of a potential weapon going long to Carroll can be, teams just snuff it out so easily now. It’s the most readable plan in the world and when it doesn't work, there is no reason for Carroll to be on the pitch in my opinion.

Subs

Femi Azeez: 6

I’m sure Azeez has been sat on the bench in recent weeks and months watching this team try (or not try) to score a goal and wondering how on earth he hasn’t had more minutes. He was really bright when he came on today I thought, but missed a big chance in the dying embers to win us a point.

Tyrese Fornah: 5

Got brought on to play left wing. Honestly, left wing. He was one of Shrewsbury’s best players last season as a number six; fast-forward a few months and Ince has him playing left-wing. He was actually okay when he came on but couldn’t do anything to save the day.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan: 7

Bagged his first senior goal which is a great moment for him. As undeserved as the goal was, on another day he’s won us a point from absolutely nowhere. But unfortunately it turned out to be in vain, and deservedly so.

Average: 5.57/10

Who was your MOTM against Preston North End? Vote below or through this link.