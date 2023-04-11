The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 334: Paul Ince Sacked

Reading FC have sacked Paul Ince.

Here to review the news with an emergency show is The Tilehurst End Podcast, with Marc Mayo joined by Harry Chafer and Olly Allen to discuss the manager’s exit, Noel Hunt’s arrival and what happens next.

