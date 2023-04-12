 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fans Verdict: Paul Ince Sacked

A FV special as the Loyal Royals react to Ince being sacked as manager.

By harry.chafer
/ new
It’s actually happened. Paul Ince is no longer manager of Reading Football Club. When the news broke on Tuesday morning, I felt a relief like no other I’ve experienced as a Reading fan.

There was only one place we were going with Ince at the helm and that was down to League One. Let’s be honest, it should’ve been done a long, long time ago and the phrase ‘too little too late’ springs to mind. But it’s already given fans a boost, which is vital going into the last five games.

Here’s how the fans reacted to the news of Ince’s sacking and Noel Hunt’s appointment.

Ince Out

He may go down as the most unpopular manager in the history of the club. Usually, there are split opinions when it comes to sacking managers. And, at the end of the day, someone is losing their job and that’s never a nice thing.

However, I don’t think there’s a single Reading fan who is unhappy that Ince is no longer manager and feels he deserved to be given more time. If there is, I haven’t seen them.

He got dealt a bad hand and what he did last season can’t go unnoticed. However, he laughed at our situation, blamed everyone but himself and ultimately didn’t really care whether we went down or not because in his mind there was nothing he could’ve done to prevent that happening.

Here’s how the fans reacted to the big news...

Hunt In

Out with the old and in the with the new. In this scenario the new is none other than Noel Hunt. It was the obvious choice to install him as interim until the end of the season but my God has he got a job on his hands now.

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves: Ince going doesn’t solve all our problems by any means. My heart says Hunt will keep us up, unfortunately my head still says it’s too little too late. What the appointment has done though is reinvigorate a fanbase who had accepted relegation.

The atmosphere at the game on Saturday will be the complete opposite of what it would’ve been if Ince were still on charge - and we needed a boost like that.

Hunt may not be manager for long, but while he’s here, he'll sure have the support of the Loyal Royals...

Conclusion

This is it then, we’ve made our move. The final roll of the dice has come far, far too late in my opinion but it’s been done now and all we can do is get behind Hunt and the boys for 90 minutes in each of the last five games.

On Monday we didn’t have a hope of staying in this league, but now we have a glimmer of hope. And that’s better than nothing.

URZZZZZZZ!

