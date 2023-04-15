Reading vs Burnley: Match Preview 2022/23

Reading take on one of their hardest tests of the season this afternoon as they host Burnley, who could win the Championship title in Berkshire.

With the visitors still having the opportunity to beat the 106 record, the Royals will be desperately hoping to secure a victory to make their record safe for another year, but it will be a daunting task against a side who have been the best team in the division by quite a distance this season.

They may have already won promotion - but they will be keen to win as many games between now and the end of the season to continue their momentum and you would back them to achieve that aim considering the quality and depth they have in their squad.

Will the visitors win the three points today though? Let’s hope not.

Here’s your preview ahead of the game!

What? Championship Matchday 42

Season? 2022/23

Who? Burnley

Where? Select Car Leasing Stadium

When? Saturday 15th April

Time? 3pm

Opposition Manager? Vincent Kompany

Pre-Match Thoughts

Reading:

Paul Ince should have been sacked during the international break and it’s a massive shame that Noel Hunt hasn’t got more time to put his stamp on the squad.

Whether we were trying to impress the EFL by keeping him is unclear - but getting a fresh voice in the dressing room was far more important. Judging by the club statement, it sounds as though Dai Yongge was the one who made the decision to sack him. But why did it take so long?

It doesn’t seem as though Mark Bowen had the power to dismiss him and that’s a shame because he probably would have got rid of Ince earlier. No footballing person can sit through the dross that’s been served up in recent months and not make a change sooner, surely?

If Mr Dai was the one who made the decision to keep hold of him beyond the international break, then it’s another poor judgement that has damaged us and it could even end up resulting in relegation.

For my final article of the season on off-field matters, I’ve written a letter. It won’t get answered and that’s expected considering I haven’t sent it to any key figures at the club - but it’s good to get things on paper.

Here it is.

Burnley:

Fair play to Vincent Kompany and the Clarets.

Although they have spent a lot of money this season, they also balanced the books by cashing in on the likes of Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet.

James Tarkowski and Ben Mee also left the club with their deals expiring last summer, so Kompany had to rebuild his team ahead of this campaign.

Replacing their loanees will be difficult, but they may be able to bring some of them back including Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Nathan Tella, both of whom have been integral players for them when fit and available.

They look set for a very important summer - and you have to wish them luck. But please don’t beat our 106-point record!

The Last Meeting

Burnley 2-1 Reading

My Lineup

Starting XI: Lumley, Guinness-Walker, Sarr, Holmes, Yiadom, Fornah, Casadei, Hendrick, Azeez, Meite, Joao

Joe Lumley starts in goal once more - but I’ll go with a back four this time. I could’ve gone with Amadou Mbengue - but I’ll have Naby Sarr and Tom Holmes in central defence with Nesta Guinness-Walker and Andy Yiadom on either side of them.

Tyrese Fornah starts in a deep midfield role with Cesare Casadei and Jeff Hendrick in front of the Nottingham Forest man. If Yakou Meite’s fully fit, he has to be in the first 11 along with Femi Azeez. And Lucas Joao starts up top.

Score Prediction: Reading 0-2 Burnley

Elsewhere

Here are my predictions for this weekend:

Sheffield United 3-1 Cardiff City

Blackpool 1-2 Wigan Athletic

Millwall 2-1 Preston North End

Queens Park Rangers 0-2 Coventry City

Rotherham United 1-2 Luton Town

Stoke City 3-1 West Brom

Sunderland 2-1 Birmingham City

Swansea City 2-2 Huddersfield Town

Watford 1-0 Bristol City

Blackburn Rovers 3-1 Hull City