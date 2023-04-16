The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 335: Back In The Hunt

Noel Hunt’s Reading FC earned a 0-0 draw with soon-to-be Championship champions Burnley on Saturday.

The Tilehurst End Podcast is back to review the game as Marc Mayo and Ben Thomas answer your mailbag questions, discuss the club news and look ahead to Luton in midweek.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be enjoyed via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. A big thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Show Order

Recap - 01:47

Mailbag - 18:39

Newsbites - 29:06

Big Match Preview - 30:44