The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 335: Back In The Hunt

Noel Hunt bags a valuable point in his managerial debut

By Marc Mayo and Ben from B13
Noel Hunt’s Reading FC earned a 0-0 draw with soon-to-be Championship champions Burnley on Saturday.

The Tilehurst End Podcast is back to review the game as Marc Mayo and Ben Thomas answer your mailbag questions, discuss the club news and look ahead to Luton in midweek.

Show Order

Recap - 01:47

Mailbag - 18:39

Newsbites - 29:06

Big Match Preview - 30:44

