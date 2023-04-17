Burnley Fans Verdict: A Massive Point

Although we were all delighted to see Noel Hunt in the dugout as opposed to his predecessor on Saturday, I’m sure in an ideal world he would’ve hoped for an easier first fixture than the champions elect.

As much as Burnley bossed possession and had the better chances though, Reading dug in to earn what could be a crucial point come the end of the season, along with their first clean sheet in 19 league games as well.

The fans were a lot happier with what they saw on Saturday then what they’ve been used to seeing recently.

A huge performance and point

Let’s be honest, there is not a chance that we get a point or keep a clean sheet in this game if we’d kept Paul Ince.

That slither of belief and hope that Ince’s sacking gave the fans, and possibly the players too, was a big factor in us getting that point. It was a good performance also. Although the visitors dominated the ball and had more shots, a lot of those efforts were from long distance.

All the fans want is to say that same tenacity and spirit for the remaining four games. They loved it on Saturday...

Thoughts on the game… WOW. What a performance! Never been so elated for a 0-0 before. Every single individual on the pitch was excellent today and that’s our first clean sheet of 2023! Not only that but our record is safe for another season what a massive point!!!! #readingfc pic.twitter.com/g318cl9BM7 — Joe (@iJC106) April 15, 2023

What a point that is! #ReadingFC — Tatum (@Tatum1871) April 15, 2023

Mega job that by the players, that point could be the difference between staying up and going down. 12 points left with Wigan and Huddersfield to play. Up the ding #readingfc — Jack (@thesimpsonRFC) April 15, 2023

To a man that was a tremendous effort! Worked thier socks off . Fully deserved that point. Felt like a win too. Noel clearly had a plan and never stopped talking to the players all day. Fans were superb too. First clean sheet since December. Class. You Royals ⚪#ReadingFC — Dean Bennett (@DeanBennett1993) April 15, 2023

Massive point and much more positive performance. The best atmosphere in months too. Shows you that change should have happened sooner #readingfc — Ryan (@Ryan1871_) April 15, 2023

Never thought I’d celebrate a point but get in. Showed a lot more fight today. Another cup final Wednesday. Up the ding #readingfc — smudger (@smujjii87) April 15, 2023

Not a win but a valuable point today! Fans turned up today hopefully more of the same for the remaining games! @babarahmangh thank you for the pic with the boys! #readingfc pic.twitter.com/mFiZFSXblZ — Ryan (@RPrower) April 15, 2023

Top point, proper atmosphere and fight on show, with Meite on the right we win that game #readingfc — Reading Talk (@RoyalReading106) April 15, 2023

Noel Hunt

Since he’s come in, with the interviews he’s done and how he’s conducted himself, Hunt has been an absolute breath of fresh air.

He backed up the talk as well by being able to pick the players up from what was a hugely demoralising defeat last time out at Preston North End to get a clean sheet and point against one of the best teams the Championship has ever seen.

It just makes you think what could’ve happened if we’d given Ince the chop a few games earlier, but nonetheless Hunt made a good start to his temporary reign...

You can see how much it means to him!



Noel Hunt's Barmy Army #readingfc https://t.co/2Xnm6xD9zs — Ryan Sheehan  (@RSheehan_RDG) April 15, 2023

Noel Hunt has completely changed the atmosphere in the ground. We’ve gone from being dead and buried to having a great chance at staying up. Noel Hunt’s barmy army #readingfc — Will (@wsz1_) April 15, 2023

Ince went on and on about sitting back to keep it tight and nick a game - and yet Hunt goes for it and we get our first clean sheet in months... Tells you everything about what was wrong with the approach before today - so proud of the team #readingfc https://t.co/n2Kb8Gh4jD — Sean Mobsby (@SeanMobsby) April 15, 2023

Ince said no amnager could get this team fighting more than they were for him.

Hunt has just proven him wrong massively.#readingfc — Joe (@RFCJoeJ) April 15, 2023

Not one to make a snap judgement. But Noel Hunt is surely the manager of the season #readingfc https://t.co/n2Kb8Gh4jD — Sean Mobsby (@SeanMobsby) April 15, 2023

Any royals awake? Awake to the prospect of N.Hunt 10 taking this squad back to the cusp of PL football where we belong? Come on Hunty’s #readingfc — Greg (@Greg1871) April 15, 2023

We’ve got the record...

Make no mistakes about it, there are many more immediate problems than preserving the 106 record this season, but to be the ones that prevent Burnley from surpassing it is a little poetic.

It was also refreshing to see the team and the manager care so much about it as well. You can imagine it was something that Paul Ince wouldn’t have given a flying monkeys about, but it matters to the fans.

The point is more important, staying up is so much more important, but preserving the record was a nice little bonus...

Rattled so many fans! 106 signifies our best ever team to wear our shirt. We don’t have an amazing history, but this is our history! The record remains, and my hero’s remain record holders! Don’t care what other fans think, it’s something to be proud of. #ReadingFC https://t.co/6rmaOxdPTM — Alex Sheppard (@Alex_Shep_Urzz) April 15, 2023

We’ve got the record 106#readingfc — micah (@m1871e) April 15, 2023

Had to be us to save our record. The #readingfc way — Hann (@hannlous) April 15, 2023

Mega point for us and we keep the record for another year #readingfc https://t.co/aMdrbu163b — Toby Lewis (@tobylewisrfc) April 15, 2023

The record is safe for another year #readingfc pic.twitter.com/agfONjklu0 — Ryan Sheehan  (@RSheehan_RDG) April 15, 2023

You battled. You went for it. Incredible team performance. Still in the bottom 3 but we are still in the mix. Our record won’t be beaten AGAIN. Onto Wednesday now! #ReadingFC — Jamie Hodder (@Jamie_Hodder21) April 15, 2023

Conclusion

We are not out of the woods yet, but this is a huge result. To get a point against Burnley is a credit to the players, to Noel Hunt, the staff and the fans.

It’s a game none of us expected to get anything out of, but the players dug in, battled and fought to earn themselves a point. We just need to keep performing like that, and hopefully it'll be enough.

