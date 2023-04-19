Opposition Lowdown: Rob Edwards’ Luton Town

Form

Luton finished in sixth place in the Championship last season, their highest league position since returning to the second tier in 2019. They faced third-placed Huddersfield Town in the playoffs, but missed out on the final after The Terriers won the second leg 1-0, following a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Luton look set for the playoffs for a second season running, currently sitting in third place in the league after 20 wins, 14 draws and eight losses. Interestingly, they have picked up more of their wins away from home, winning 11 games on the road.

The Hatters are unbeaten in their last 10 league games and only need one more point in their final four games to guarantee a place in the playoffs. The two sides last faced each other back in November, playing out a goalless draw at Kenilworth Road.

The boss

Rob Edwards: Edwards was appointed Luton manager in November last year following the departure of Nathan Jones to Premier League Southampton. He started the season at Watford, but was sacked after only four months, following three wins in their first 10 league games.

The former defender started his coaching career with former club Wolverhampton Wanderers, coaching their under-18s side before taking over as manager of non-league side AFC Telford. He then returned to Wolves as the head coach of their under-23 side, before then taking up roles in the England youth setup - as a coach of the under-20s and then head coach of the under-16s.

Edwards became Forest Green Rovers manager in May 2021 and led them to promotion in his first season with the club, winning the League Two title for the first time in their history. He joined Watford last May, but only lasted four months in role, prior to his sacking. The former Wales international likes his sides to play fast, attacking football.

Squad

Luton lost striker Harry Cornick and defender James Bree in the January transfer window, with both leaving on permanent deals to Bristol City and Southampton respectively. They did see four players come through the door at Kenilworth Road, with striker Joe Taylor (Peterborough) and goalkeeper Jack Walton (Barnsley) joining on permanent deals, while also signing midfielder Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa) and defender Cody Drameh (Leeds United) on loan until the end of the season.

Striker Elijah Adebayo is expected to miss Tuesday’s game with an ankle injury, while Carlton Morris may face a late fitness test after coming off injured against Rotherham United at the weekend. Defenders Dan Potts, Reece Burke and former Royal Gabe Osho are also expected to miss out, with the same true of midfielder Jordan Clark.

Expected line-up

Horvath, Drameh, Bradley, Lockyer, Bell, Doughty, Nakamba, Mpanzu, Campbell, Morris, Taylor

Key player

Carlton Morris: Striker Morris joined Luton from Barnsley last July for an undisclosed fee. He started his youth career at Norwich City, joining the club at the age of 11. Morris had loan spells at Oxford United and York City, prior to making his Norwich debut in 2015, but this was the only game he played for the Canaries.

He had further loan spells at Hamilton, Rotherham, Shrewsbury Town and MK Dons before leaving Carrow Road to join Barnsley on a permanent deal in January 2021. He spent a year and a half at Barnsley, scoring 16 goals for The Tykes, prior to his move to Luton last summer.

He has had a strong first campaign back in the Championship and is Luton’s top scorer with 18 goals to his name. Morris plays as a central striker and is a strong but athletic forward with good finishing skills.

One to watch

Alfie Doughty: Midfielder Doughty joined Luton from Stoke City last summer, signing a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee. He started his career at Charlton Athletic, joining the club at the age of eight and graduating from their academy. He made his debut for the Addicks in 2018 and went on to make 41 appearances for them, scoring three goals.

He signed for Stoke in January 2021 for an undisclosed fee and made 16 appearances for the club, while also spending the back end of last season on loan at Cardiff City.

Doughty has made 28 appearances for Luton this season, scoring two goals and claiming five assists. The 23-year-old usually plays on the left-hand side of the midfield and has strong crossing skills.