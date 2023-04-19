Reading 1-1 Luton Town: Player Ratings

Joe Lumley: 6

I can't remember him really having to make a proper save. As you’d expect, Luton had their chances, but they tended to skew their efforts off target.

Andy Yiadom: 6

A solid night for the skipper. Let’s be honest, he’s become a shadow of the lung-busting full back we’ve become used too this season, probably mainly down to the previous manager, but he’s still a good right back at this level.

Tom Holmes: 7

He was really, really good tonight. Not *quite* as good as his partner at the back in my opinion but still solid and thwarted a dangerous team for the most part.

Naby Sarr: 7

His best game in a Reading shirt in my opinion. Some huge blocks, particularly one in the first half, and he was a man mountain for 90 minutes. Really impressive.

Nesta Guiness-Walker: 6

Similar to his captain, he was solid all evening. He’s improved so much defensively from the player who got torn apart at Rotherham United at the start of the season.

Femi Azeez: 6

I thought Femi did a really good job tonight. It wasn’t really our night going forward, but he still looked a decent enough threat at times, did his fair share of defensive work and grabbed an assist for his troubles.

Has cemented himself as a permanent fixture in the starting line up since Hunt arrived.

Cesare Casadei: 6

A combination of the team we were playing and the situation we’re in meant that tonight was not the kind of game Casadei could get on the ball and play football. There won’t be many of them for the rest of the season in all honesty. But he put a shift in and did his dirty work well enough.

Jeff Hendrick: 6

I can hardly believe it: a game that Jeff Hendrick wasn’t non-existent in. It’s not as if he grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck but he was actually okay and helped his team towards (hopefully) a valuable point.

Tyrese Fornah: 6

For a natural number six, he’s done a very decent job on the left-hand side of midfield in the last couple of games. He's very much a square peg in a round hole, but he did his job whilst he was on the pitch.

Lucas Joao: 5

A five might be a tad harsh because we were never going to go and take the game to Luton, and Joao’s qualities rarely shine through in those types of game.

His cause wasn’t helped by the moment of idiocy from his strike partner either which left him up top on his own.

Andy Carroll: 4

I mean, talk about hero to zero. He scored the goal that could’ve got us a huge three points, but what happened five minutes later is the big story of the night. For an experienced pro, to do what he did, is just inexcusable.

He left his team in the s***. We’ll only know come the end of the season whether it has truly cost us, but it was a brainless act from someone who’s supposed to be a leader in the group.

Subs

Mamadi Camara and Kelvin Abrefa: 6

Both came on at the same time to replace the two wide men. It was a bit of a thankless task for them to try and see out a 1-0 win. Camara made an important block soon after coming on and also had some half (at best) chances to counter attack but they were squandered.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan: N/A

Came on in the 82nd minute for Joao so gets an N/A.

Average: 5.92/10

Who was your man of the match against Luton Town? Vote below or through this link.