Coventry City 2-1 Reading: Player Ratings

Joe Lumley: 5

It seems impossible that Lumley only made two saves today given Coventry’s attacking performance, but Gyokeres blazed so many high and wide that a keeper’s intervention often wasn’t needed.

Did make a good save low from the Swede in the 13th minute when Coventry sprung him free in the box from a free kick.

Couldn’t do anything about Godden’s goal, which was a great finish from close range. Caught out by Hamer’s intelligent finish for Coventry’s second but then made a crucial save from Hamer in the 71st minute to keep Reading in it.

Andy Yiadom: 6

The captain had a savvy start, showing good anticipation to cut out a dangerous-looking passing move from Coventry. Was forced to drop deeper and defend as the half went on, and was one of many who struggled with Coventry’s attack.

Booked unnecessarily for a late swipe from behind shortly after Coventry’s second goal and you could tell the pressure was on Yiadom’s mind as he went over to have words with the pitch invader taking his time to leave the field.

One of Reading’s most involved players today and full of bluster in the search for a winner, but sloppy with his passes in the final third when Reading needed more precision.

Tom Holmes: 6

Booked early on for a late sliding tackle he had to make to stop Gyokeres from getting free. Made crucial defensive interceptions in the first half but struggled to mark Coventry’s dynamic attackers.

Produced a few nice attacking headers from corners that helped Reading to sustain attacks but couldn’t quite find a crucial intervention.

Was lucky not to concede more today as the shape was stretched and tested often by Coventry, but much of that came from the speed of the build-up through the middle.

Naby Sarr: 6

Pretty much the same as above in the first half minus the booking, Sarr made some crucial interceptions but found himself pinned back by Coventry’s dangerous running. Stood strong, winning five out of seven duels, and mostly had to be moved out of the way by Coventry during their attacking build-up.

Nesta Guinness-Walker: 5

Ended an attack’s potential with a really poor pass when Reading were set up well just after the half-hour mark. Had to spend time helping the struggling Camara during the first half but couldn’t find much of an impact himself.

Booked for a cynical drag-back just before the half and was muted today, unable to make an impression on the game with either his dribbling or passing ability.

Jeff Hendrick: 6

Good in the first half, especially for his role in Reading’s first shot on target just after 30 minutes. Reading produced an inventive free-kick routine that started and ended with Hendrick, eventually finding a good save from the Coventry keeper.

Made a good interception and challenge to start the move for Joao’s goal and luckily got back up after being down injured for a long time.

Cesare Casadei: 6

Played in the pink socks while in the black kit so that’s got to be worth some points. Produced a few nice passes into the final third in the first half but looked better when he was allowed to advance further forward in the second half, eventually making seven passes into the final third.

Finds himself dispossessed fairly regularly, but usually more as a consequence of attempted creativity than carelessness, and recovers the ball with ambitious interventions just as often.

Mamadi Camara: 4

Made his first start for Reading today. A little overawed early on by Coventry’s physicality, and one of others who couldn’t clear their lines for the first goal. Struggled to deal with both sides of the game today, ended with under 50% pass accuracy and will certainly have better performances in a Reading shirt.

Withdrawn at half-time in a decision that, while harsh, was probably best for Reading overall.

Femi Azeez: 5

Didn’t have great set-piece delivery in the first half, and couldn’t show his pace off as Reading were stuck in their own half for much of the first period.

Made some good movements once given more licence on the right side early in the second half, but again he couldn’t affect the game for long and was eventually withdrawn for Shane Long.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan: 5

Involved in some nice interplay with Joao and scrapped well in the moments he found the ball at his feet in the first half. Lost the ball a few times but seemed to have a good understanding with Lucas João, Azeez and Casadei at times.

After his substitution for Tom McIntyre, Reading’s shape became better, but Long wasn’t able to offer much more than the 19-year-old who may well keep his place for the Wigan game.

Lucas Joao: 7

Very much the senior man in a young attack today. Got himself more involved, dropping back to the halfway line to link up play when the ball came across the ground, and being part of Reading’s most dangerous attack at the end of the first half.

Scored an absolutely classic Lucas Joao goal to equalise for Reading, making space for himself with a delicate pair of touches and curling it in around a goalkeeper who may as well not have been there. This is the Lucas Joao we’ve missed at so many times this season, and one that Paul Ince criminally overlooked.

Muted once he was partnered with Shane Long rather than Ehibhatiomhan.

Subs

Tyrese Fornah: 5

Showed his usual energy and pulled out his bag of tricks at times, but struggled to produce a final delivery of quality.

Made sloppy passes as the game went on, with one gifting Coventry one of the great chances that Gyokeres blazed over the bar late in the game.

Found himself on set pieces deep within his own half later in the game and usually tried to find the back post, but was unable to affect the game in a particularly meaningful way.

Tom McIntyre: 6

Dropped into midfield so that Casadei could push higher up the field. Does well in that position where he can utilise a wider range of his passing. Looked as though he’d be more effective than he ended up being in his first 15 minutes, but Coventry worked out Reading’s midfield shift relatively quickly and neutralised McIntyre fairly effectively.

Looked up to speed for the most part at least in his return from injury.

Shane Long: 5

Made a first appearance since March 15th and looked full of running as he usually does. Struggled to produce much attacking input and wasn’t as able to bounce the ball off Lucas Joao as Ehibhatiomhan was.

Average: 5.5/10

Who was your man of the match against Coventry City? Vote below or through this link.