Coventry City Fans Verdict: Staring Relegation In The Face

Well then, that could be very well be that. Having lost the game, and with results elsewhere very much going against us, we now leave ourselves in a position where winning our last two games may not even be enough.

Anything that could’ve gone wrong on Saturday did go wrong. In all honesty, we got battered by a better team in every single way and somehow QPR managed to get an away win at Burnley. Oh, the irony of a last-gasp 2-1 away win at one of the best teams in the league all but sealing our fate - after our result at Sheffield United last season.

Here’s how the fans reacted to a result that left us staring relegation in the face...

Relegation looming

There was something sombre about the time in between the final whistle going and getting back to my car. There was a realisation that the high, high likelihood is that we’ll be playing our football in League One next season.

We are in a position where we need to win our last two games, having not won in 11. Even then that may not be enough.

It’s very sad that the club has been allowed to get to this point. Any potential rebuild that looked possible in the summer will be a lot, lot harder if we do go down. Here’s what the fans had to say after the game...

Dejected. Not mathematically impossible to survive but today’s results surely mean we’re pretty much down. Mood in the ground at the end was very sombre. I love this club and always will -feels like it hasn’t been loved by those in positions of power for far too long. #readingfc — Steven Hansell (@steveyroyal) April 22, 2023

Shocking today. Not sure I want to see Hendrick or Holmes in a ding shirt again. Think we have to accept we are down now unless Huddersfield lose all their games. #readingfc — Alex ⚽️ (@royalex_B) April 22, 2023

Back home from Coventry. Hate to say it, but think that's us down. The players are fighting for Hunt, but we just don't have the quality. #readingfc — Jonathan Holdstock (@JH7123) April 22, 2023

I can take us going down with a fight, but that was awful today. There are no excuses for that level of performance today, I think that’s that. League 1 beckons. #readingfc — Richard Langley (@simply_langers) April 22, 2023

It’s all over. Only a miracle can keep us up now. Not sacking Paul Ince early enough is what is going to send us down #ReadingFC — M (@EversonME) April 22, 2023

League 1 is going to have such a damaging effect on us, not just with our first team but also on the academy, terrible day for the club all but down now #readingfc — Reading Talk (@RoyalReading106) April 22, 2023

Hate to say it but think we're down now #readingfc — Ryan (@Ryan1871_) April 22, 2023

16 defeats in 22 away games this season, that in itself you deserve to go down #readingfc — Dan (@DanTheMan__98) April 22, 2023

We’re down, but it wasn’t because we lost today. 6 points against Birmingham and Hull would have secured us. #readingfc — Ross (@rossm1871) April 22, 2023

We’re down. horrendous away form combined with -6 points & a lengthy injury list has done us. awful decisions throughout the club, mostly in the boardroom, have finally caught up with the club @willow1871 #readingfc — Stevie p (@stevie_p1871) April 22, 2023

i think that’s it now, we’re down #readingfc — charlie ness (@charlieness_) April 22, 2023

Two must-win games

As much as it looks inevitable, we’re not a League One team just yet. We have two absolutely massive games coming up, starting with Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

It’s a must-win. Simple as that. Anything less and it probably will be game over. It’s the biggest game in this club’s recent history, and the fans know it...

Get to wigan at home. It’s still possible #readingfc — Barney Marsh (@BarneyMarshh) April 22, 2023

If we stay up it will be the Greatest of Great escapes, we have to win against Wigan next Saturday & we have to win against Huddersfield on Monday 8th May. Two huge games to decide not only our league fate but the future of the club as we know it! It's not over yet.. #readingfc pic.twitter.com/TrBtRy7Bak — Ryan Sheehan  (@RSheehan_RDG) April 22, 2023

If you had to choose a “must win” home fixture, Wigan would be very high up on the list of opponents I’d imagine.



Wigan at home in an absolute “must win” game should take care of itself, if not, then we deserve everything we get.



#ReadingFC — Jordan Norris (@Jordo_Grittt) April 22, 2023

Simple now! We must win both our remaining games to stand any chance of avoiding relegation! Rotherham, Cardiff and Huddersfield all play each other! Massive couple weeks for the future of our club incoming!!! #urzzz #readingfc @ReadingFC pic.twitter.com/PfJ9eOAIqQ — James (@B3rt1e) April 22, 2023

Relying on Huddersfield not getting a point before the last game of the season and us picking up 6 points. Not over but the fat lady has just been introduced into stage. #readingfc — Jamie Hodder (@Jamie_Hodder21) April 22, 2023

Wigan (H) and Huddersfield (A) our 2 last two.



We need 2 wins and even then I don’t think it’ll be enough https://t.co/o5wJV1mDuF — FPL Sam (@FPL__Sam) April 22, 2023

Conclusion

Last weekend at least my heart was saying that we’d stay up even if my head wasn’t. Now both my head and heart are very much on the same page.

As they say, stranger things have happened, but it is going to take a miracle for us now. If Huddersfield Town manage to pick up points in both of their next two games then I think that is that.

What will be, will be. But it's not looking great.