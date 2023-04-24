The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 336: Not Down Yet

A demoralising defeat to Coventry left Reading FC still in the relegation zone ahead of the final two games of the season.

Marc Mayo and Ross Webber are nonetheless keen to look for positives in the Royals’ fight to survive in this week’s edition of The Tilehurst End Podcast, ahead of that massive visit of Wigan on Saturday.

Show Order

Recap - 01:42

Mailbag - 11:28

Newsbites - 22:12

Big Match Preview - 25:33