The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 336: Not Down Yet

Marc and Ross try to remain as positive as possible ahead of the decisive games of the season

By Marc Mayo and newenglandroyal
new

A demoralising defeat to Coventry left Reading FC still in the relegation zone ahead of the final two games of the season.

Marc Mayo and Ross Webber are nonetheless keen to look for positives in the Royals’ fight to survive in this week’s edition of The Tilehurst End Podcast, ahead of that massive visit of Wigan on Saturday.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be enjoyed via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. A big thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Show Order

Recap - 01:42

Mailbag - 11:28

Newsbites - 22:12

Big Match Preview - 25:33

Reading FC News 24/7

