Reading 1-1 Wigan Athletic: Player Ratings

Joe Lumley: 6

Barely called into action in the first half as Wigan failed to record a shot on target. Made his first save as Callum Lang arrived unmarked in the middle of the box but could only volley into Lumley’s arms.

Couldn’t have done much with Wigan’s goal, left alone as he was to deal with Hughes’ close-range header by himself. Made a good low save from a well hit shot just after the 90 minutes of normal time to help Reading stay in the hunt and get a point out of the game. Sturdy without needing to be spectacular today.

Andy Yiadom: 6

Generally up to standard defensively in the first half as Wigan sent James McClean and others down his flank, only to be turned away.

Clearly asked to provide as many balls into the box as possible, Yiadom’s passes were a little frantic at times today, but he helped Shane Long to provide width from the right side.

Produced a good shot from Cesare Casadei’s adventure into the box just after the hour mark.

Found himself in the final third more often as the game opened up late on, and produced good results with his dribbling. In his own box, he blocked Charlie Wyke’s header back across the net to keep Reading alive in the 79th minute.

Tom Holmes: 6

Defensively sound in the first half to keep Wigan quiet. Had a 90% pass completion rate as he helped Reading to play into their midfield throughout. Tried a nice long pass in the 19th minute that earned Reading a corner and was generally positive.

Had a few chances to score for Reading today, missing the target or seeing his headers blocked, generating almost 10% of the Royals’ xG by himself. On the other day he could have been the hero for Reading

Naby Sarr: 6

Reasonably steady in the first half, and able to get forward for corners and set plays. He's a calm presence in defence which is needed when playing alongside NGW who is often up and down defensively at this level.

Struggled a bit more as the game became very open in the second half, and generally does better when not asked to do work at pace, but made no major mistakes today.

Nesta Guinness Walker: 4

Involved in some nice plays exhibiting quick ball movement in passing and moving throughout the first half.

Sloppy defensively and struggled to deal with Callum Lang at the start of the second half, losing the ball to him in the corner at one point before being dribbled around, conceding possession in the box.

One of a few players who lost his man for Wigan’s goal and was withdrawn immediately afterwards.

NGW has been exciting to watch at times this season but generally, you want him to be on the ball in the opponent’s half, not his own.

Tom McIntyre: 6

Presented with the first good chance of the game, though it did fall to him quickly. McIntyre arrived at the top of the box completely unmarked but his shot was easily saved.

Looks great in the pivot role, where his range of passing and communication can really shine. Brought out a few dangerous-looking shots as well today, providing some attacking impact, but he will need to work on that side of his game if this becomes his more permanent position.

Withdrawn for Tyrese Fornah in the 80th minute.

Jeff Hendrick: 6

Bright in the opening 15 minutes and looks better in the pivot role than in a midfield three. Moves the ball around well at the back and helps Reading to build out of their own third.

Showed good composure to produce a shot on target in the box with a dribbling flourish, but generally could have benefitted from being more accurate with his shots throughout.

Shane Long: 5

Struggled for a moment of skill but hustled well down the right flank in the early stages and helped Reading to a few dangerous-looking set pieces.

Clearly limited for attacking creativity when compared to Hoillett on the other flank though, and withdrawn shortly after the hour mark.

Cesare Casadei: 7

Casadei has been a lot of fun to watch in his loan spell, and that continued today in the first half, with the Italian attempting multiple silky moves on the dribble (with mixed results) and then going for an audacious overhead kick attempt (with poor results).

Hustled around the park throughout in his usual aggressive style and was booked just before the 80th minute.

Made a fantastic run to meet Azeez’s low cross in stoppage time and was denied the winner by a great block from the defender.

Junior Hoilett: 5

Came into the game more as the first half wore on, occasionally holding onto the ball a little too long. A little rusty but adds an element of creativity to the attack that’s been missing in his absence, generating both xG and xA with his work today.

Struggled to cross the ball accurately which limited his output, but showed Reading exactly what they’ve been missing in his absence.

Withdrawn for Yakou Meite in the final quarter of the game.

Lucas Joao: 5

Quiet in the first half as even, in their brighter moments, Reading struggled to get him on the ball.

In a moment late in that half that unfortunately wouldn’t have counted, Joao did well to head a bouncing ball towards the corner of the net, forcing a great save out of the Wigan keeper.

Provided a focal point for the attack in the second half and so nearly produced a moment of magic when he Cryuff-turned his defender in the box but had his left-footed shot closed down. Generally looks much more invested in games and willing to put in hard yards since his time out of the team, but he but couldn’t quite make the killer impact today.

Subs

Femi Azeez: 6

On for Long just after the hour as Reading searched for a goal and had an immediate impact. His pace saw him produce a moment of dangerous attacking intent with a dribble into the box that ended in a searching cross.

Came very close to putting the Royals in front in the 77th minute with a dangerous-looking volley from a corner, and put in some dangerous set plays for Reading to attack. Some of his set play deliveries can be shaky still but in general he always comes acoss as a net positive for the side.

Yakou Meite: 7

Great to see Meite able to return from injury for the end of the season. Meite set about his task with a burst down the right wing shortly after coming on to earn Reading a corner.

Then in the 76th minute he fizzed a dangerous-looking shot low towards the near post that was deflected out for a corner.

Meite became the target of crosses instead of the supplier late on, but couldn’t do more than head two chances over the bar.

Finally earned his reward with a scrappy toe-poke goal to equalise for Reading. Meite both stood strong to produce the initial fumble from Jones in goal, and then found the finish to the move.

Tyrese Fornah: N/A

On just after the Wigan opener for Tom McIntyre.

Put a cross way too far over the net in the fifth minute of stoppage time after Joao had done the hard work to give him the opportunity. A little off the money in terms of delivery today that cost Reading momentum during a few late attacks.

Amadou Mbengue: N/A

Sported a new barnet in the shape of a palm tree on the top of his head. Generally more defensively sound than NGW, and helped Reading to lock their defence down a bit in a stretched game.

Average: 5.76/10

Who was your MOTM against Wigan Athletic? Vote below or through this link here.