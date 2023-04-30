The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 337: Heads In The Guillotine

Reading FC’s 1-1 draw with Wigan could make next week’s final showdown with Huddersfield academic if results continue to go against the Royals.

Marc Mayo and Harry Chafer focus solely on the game and what it means for relegation in this week’s episode of The Tilehurst End Podcast, ahead of a preview episode on Thursday.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be enjoyed via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. A big thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here.