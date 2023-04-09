Birmingham City Fans Verdict: Two Points Dropped

Friday was a huge chance to lift spirits and our chances of avoiding relegation. With the games we’ve got left and the situation we’re in, with all due respect to the Blues, we should’ve been targeting a win.

The performance wasn’t disastrous by any means; we started really well actually. But it’s not performances we need, we need wins. We need points on the board.

Here is how the fans reacted to the game. Spoiler alert, they weren’t very happy.

Relegation looming?

The threat of relegation now is very, very real. For any fan who thinks that we should have enough in the squad to see us over the line and keep us up: wake up and smell the coffee.

Friday’s result slipped us into the relegation zone with just six games to play. One thing’s for sure: the remainder of the season is going to be an absolute dogfight. We managed to scrape through last season, but so far the signs aren’t great for this one.

Judging by these tweets, it looks like it’s dawned on the fans just how dire the situation is now...

6 points down and now in the bottom 3 all in one week. Not sure I can cope with the next 6 games and the thought of relegation to league 1 . #readingfc #football https://t.co/ssxFgE4Zyy — Katherine Buckell (@kat88RFC) April 7, 2023

No fight, no heart, no desire. No tenacity, no spirit, no flair. A million miles from the football club I fell in love with. Relegation feels inevitable if things stay the same. Feels like a sad, sad day. #readingfc — Anthony Kendrick (@AJKendrick) April 7, 2023

Accepted relegation for a while now, it’s going to happen.



Club deserves it, no complaints from me! #readingfc — George Blair (@GeorgeB22998154) April 8, 2023

And we are now in the relegation zone. And I’d be amazed if we come out of it again. #ReadingFC — JoshB (@JoshSB91) April 7, 2023

0 urgency. 0 pressure. What fight have we seen there? We’re literally in the relegation zone. We’re nailed on to go down. #readingfc — Jacob Potter (@pott95) April 7, 2023

They did the talk but not the walk.

It painful knowing us fans cannot stop our relegation.

The future looks bad but hopefully the good times return soon. #ReadingFC — Paul Ince'd by Reading FC (@bluewhitewall) April 7, 2023

I don’t think people are quite understanding what our situation is. We’re in serious danger of going out of business if we get relegated to League One and we’ve got a manager who is laughing in interviews while relegation is looming. Demand change, now. #ReadingFC — Tatum (@Tatum1871) April 7, 2023

Had to win and didn't. Simple as that. Can't see any other outcome other than relegation. #readingfc — Shaun Berry (@sbezzzab1871) April 7, 2023

It is the hope that destroys you. Quality goal after 6mins. This move was class, yet the rest of the game was awful. Relegation tour is upon us. #readingfc https://t.co/hytqL5a3Vh — Dan Green (@dan_green_) April 7, 2023

Paul Ince

I wrote a piece earlier this week about how we need to put opinions and thoughts about Ince to one side to really rally behind the players for the last few games. Ince is going to make it very hard for me to practice what I preach.

That post-match interview after the Birmingham City game was nothing short of a disgrace. He tells us to be positive and then makes remarks like us staying in the league would be ‘something special’. He chuckles during interviews. And the lack of accountability doesn’t get any less angering the longer it goes on.

It’s not Ince’s fault, it’s the clubs, or it’s the refs. I’m fearing the worst and Ince is a big reason for that. The fans were pretty angry with him on Saturday...

He’s absolutely spot on. Meanwhile we’re stuck with one of the most incompetent & clueless idiots I’ve ever seen in the dugout. When we go down (which we will btw) there needs to be a full scale enquiry as to why the club didn’t sack Ince during the international break.#readingfc https://t.co/B9qZP7b9Yv — Jamie (@jamiewillby) April 8, 2023

Keep doing what we are doing? Not winning games! So done with Ince mindset, he can’t do one interview without saying anything ridiculously naive or deluded. #ReadingFC https://t.co/z4CqeYdCvM — Alex Sheppard (@Alex_Shep_Urzz) April 7, 2023

Team just dropped into the relegation zone and Paul Ince is standing there laughing. Get this toxic man out of the club #readingfc https://t.co/eZQfaTeOZu — Harry Smith (@harrysmithEFL) April 7, 2023

In a sea of troubles, the fact that Ince doesn't seem remotely bothered by our predicament is a particularly bad one.



How can you possibly motivate a team with the attitude he's showing? #ReadingFC — Richard (@ProbablyADick) April 7, 2023

Sack Ince now !

A new manager (Hunt?) bounce might just get us over the line. Nothing to lose ! #readingfc — Neil Palmer (@neilpalmerphoto) April 7, 2023

Honestly think we are going down this season, I have no faith in Paul ince makes even more angry when he’s laughing and joking in his interview #readingfc — James Banning (@Jbroyal1988) April 8, 2023

Anyone weather a fan or pundit says ince has done a good job is deluded

We are in the bottom 3 playing some of the worst football I have seen in 35 years



Regardless of the finances that squad is better than what is being produced #readingfc — Gavin Smith (@gavpsmith) April 8, 2023

I can't believe Paul Ince is still the manager of my football club, sleepwalking towards relegation and the board do not care #readingfc — NKDING43 (@NKDING43) April 8, 2023

My biggest fear right now is not going down but going down and keeping Ince.



It’s easy to forget some of the decent stuff he has done but it’s beyond time he went now. Simply not good enough #readingfc — Lee Richards (@Lee_Richards1) April 7, 2023

Ince continues to sound like a man that has absolutely no fear or threat of the sack. See you all in League 1 #readingfc — Daniel Gardener (@Dan01871) April 7, 2023

Conclusion

I think I’m going to have to have ‘Paul Ince’ as a recurring talking point in these Fans Verdicts. That post-match interview angered me like no other I’ve seen before from a Reading manager. Laughing while we’ve just dropped into the relegation zone? It’s just beyond criminal.

However, we need to go again on Monday, we need three points. But you just feel that a home game against Birmingham, who have virtually nothing to play for - when we have to play the likes of Burnley, Luton Town and two of the clubs around us - was a huge opportunity missed.