Huddersfield Fans Verdict: Down With A Wimper

Well then, that’s that. Another season done. Another arduous, torturous season done. And, as you’d expect, Reading saw it out in typical fashion: not very well.

It was 90 minutes that summed up the second half of this season really. The effort was there but the quality just wasn’t. Yet another game where we failed to muster a shot on target, and struggled for even a chance of note.

A huge rebuild is on the cards this summer if we’re to give promotion a crack at the first time of asking. The fans were in a reflective mood after the match, looking back on the season and looking ahead at what’s to come...

A fitting end

As I’ve just mentioned, it was a fitting end to a truly dreadful season. At the end of the day, the performances just haven’t been good enough. We’ve been a team with no identity, no creativity and no quality, and ultimately that's what has cost us.

The performance had nothing new in it, which is the most depressing part - it’s just what we’ve become accustomed to.

The fans are certainly glad to see the back of what’s been the worst season in the club’s recent history...

So happy the seasons over but if we didn’t get the deduction we would’ve stayed up which shows how bad this league must be this year

Owners shocking Paul Ince even worse #readingfc — adam bicknell (@bicknell_adam) May 8, 2023

Back home from Huddersfield. Rubbish game just topped of how awful we’ve been this season. Glad it’s over and done with. Credit to the fans that turned up today, they we’re class! #Readingfc pic.twitter.com/uvHNEhvgoe — Jamie Collis (@JamieCollis1995) May 8, 2023

Thank god that season is over. This #readingfc team has zero creativity and are so easy to play against. Won't miss any of the players that are leaving.

Thanks Dai. — Tom (@Rfctomo) May 8, 2023

Just glad the season is over. Shoutout the fans who made the trip today. Absolutely fantastic fans to go that far with us already down. Roll on pre-season #readingfc — Harry Sands (@SarryHands) May 8, 2023

Thank goodness this nightmare season is finally over. Went down with a whimper. No fight from anyone except the fans(ironically)



Lots of work off the pitch needs to be done this summer #ReadingFC https://t.co/JqAk6aEOVl — Tatum (@Tatum1871) May 8, 2023

The most depressing season of football is finally over and I saw my first game in 1988!#readingfc @ReadingFC — BerkshireBolter (@BerkshireBolter) May 8, 2023

Thank god that season is over. #readingfc — sasha (@sashagrace___) May 8, 2023

Thankfully that season is over... can only get better aye... #readingfc — Kyle Seymour (@kylest200) May 8, 2023

I can't answer why I came today but it's played out exactly as expected; good atmosphere, awful football.



Thank god this season is done. Here's to (hopefully) more competitive football next season, going into the FA Cup in the 1st round and the Takeaway Pizza Trophy #readingfc pic.twitter.com/nbhMKVdJr6 — Becki White (@MissBeckaEllen) May 8, 2023

Looking ahead

As is probably natural when the curtain closes on a season, the fans were keen to look ahead - even more so for the Loyal Royals considering: a) the season we’ve had to endure and b) the monumental job Mark Bowen and co have on their hands this season.

The term rebuild gets thrown about a lot, but this summer will be the mother of all rebuilds. We have to bring in a manager and a squad that not only transform our fortunes on the pitch, but also bring an identity and generally give us a team to be proud of again.

The fans understand the size of the job at hand...

Characters that give there all required for next season



A clear plan of how to play with the minimum requirement being maximum effort



Get shot of any and eggs left #readingfc — Gavin Smith (@gavpsmith) May 9, 2023

Probably the worst #Readingfc team I’ve ever seen.



New manager needs appointing in the next fortnight with a clear playing style to start the rebuild if we are to have any chance of being competitive at the right end of L1 next season. — Tom. (@TomWHall) May 8, 2023

We can only hope that the club make a sensible managerial appointment (not some unknown manager from the Albanian 4th division!!) we need someone who can work with mark bowen to rebuild the team & have a plan for next season & beyond #readingfc @willow1871 — Stevie p (@stevie_p1871) May 8, 2023

Scrap all talk of an instant return to the Championship next season. Has to be about consolidation. It's a complete rebuild. No ridiculous spending. Just get the grounding right. #readingfc — Shaun Berry (@sbezzzab1871) May 8, 2023

Relieved the seasons over. Let the rebuild commence. Starting with a decent manager who can build a side to get us out of league one #ReadingFC — James (@Ricardo_Ding1) May 8, 2023

The culture piece will be just as important as the personnel next season. Get culture wrong and it’s a slippery slope #readingfc — Tom (@SaturdayRoyal) May 8, 2023

done with the negativity for now. Let’s rebuild, go again next year, and enjoy League one. Things definitely need to change, and they will. But let’s just see how the summer goes. #readingfc — micah (@m1871e) May 8, 2023

Glad to see the back of this season and looking forward to a complete re set next season - new manager, big clearing out of dead wood, young hungry players in, transfer embargo lifted, some good local derbies.......fingers x, we may win a few more games #readingfc — Neil Palmer (@neilpalmerphoto) May 8, 2023

I’d rip your hand off to finish 10th/12th next season. Consolidation and patience needed now. The managerial appointment is such an important decision. Can’t be Hunt for me #readingfc — Jordan Norris (@Jordo_Grittt) May 8, 2023

Need a new manager announcement asap so we can get the rebuild started as soon as we can #readingfc @ReadingFC — BerkshireBolter (@BerkshireBolter) May 8, 2023

Reading til I die though no matter what league we’re in not ever going to stop me having a season ticket, roll on the rebuild not going to be easy but it’s needed #readingfc — Nicole (@NS1871xx) May 8, 2023

Conclusion

I would say it’s been a pleasure doing the Fans Verdicts for you this season, but in truth it’s been a bit of a chore. Not because of all you lovely lot, but because of the performances on the pitch. There haven’t been many times, in recent memory anyway, when the reaction after a game has been even a tiny bit positive.

In all seriousness though, I hope a few of you have found these interesting and they will definitely be back come August.

See you next season. URZ.