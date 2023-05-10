 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Huddersfield Fans Verdict: Down With A Wimper

For the last time this season, Harry rounds up the reaction of the Loyal Royals.

By harry.chafer
/ new
PA Images via Getty Images

Well then, that’s that. Another season done. Another arduous, torturous season done. And, as you’d expect, Reading saw it out in typical fashion: not very well.

It was 90 minutes that summed up the second half of this season really. The effort was there but the quality just wasn’t. Yet another game where we failed to muster a shot on target, and struggled for even a chance of note.

A huge rebuild is on the cards this summer if we’re to give promotion a crack at the first time of asking. The fans were in a reflective mood after the match, looking back on the season and looking ahead at what’s to come...

A fitting end

As I’ve just mentioned, it was a fitting end to a truly dreadful season. At the end of the day, the performances just haven’t been good enough. We’ve been a team with no identity, no creativity and no quality, and ultimately that's what has cost us.

The performance had nothing new in it, which is the most depressing part - it’s just what we’ve become accustomed to.

The fans are certainly glad to see the back of what’s been the worst season in the club’s recent history...

Looking ahead

As is probably natural when the curtain closes on a season, the fans were keen to look ahead - even more so for the Loyal Royals considering: a) the season we’ve had to endure and b) the monumental job Mark Bowen and co have on their hands this season.

The term rebuild gets thrown about a lot, but this summer will be the mother of all rebuilds. We have to bring in a manager and a squad that not only transform our fortunes on the pitch, but also bring an identity and generally give us a team to be proud of again.

The fans understand the size of the job at hand...

Conclusion

I would say it’s been a pleasure doing the Fans Verdicts for you this season, but in truth it’s been a bit of a chore. Not because of all you lovely lot, but because of the performances on the pitch. There haven’t been many times, in recent memory anyway, when the reaction after a game has been even a tiny bit positive.

In all seriousness though, I hope a few of you have found these interesting and they will definitely be back come August.

See you next season. URZ.

Reading FC News 24/7

Loading comments...