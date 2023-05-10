The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 339: The Angry Show

The Tilehurst End Podcast wraps up the 2022-23 season with a review of everything bad about the club and its relegation.

Marc Mayo is joined by Adam Jones for his last shows as host of the Reading FC show, and a big thank you to everyone who has tuned in over the years. If you fancy, catch our Optimistic Show which serves as the second half of this double-header.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be enjoyed via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. A big thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here.