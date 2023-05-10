The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 340: The Optimistic Show

There is light at the end of the relegation tunnel, at least we hope there is.

The Tilehurst End Podcast records for one last time this season to review Reading FC’s 2022-23 campaign and look ahead to, potentially, better times. Marc Mayo takes up the host’s chair for the last time, accompanied by Adam Jones, and if you haven’t already caught it do tune into the first half of our double-header: The Angry Show.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be enjoyed via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. A big thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here.