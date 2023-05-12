Cesare Casadei Is Your April/May 2023 Player Of The Month

Congratulations once more to Cesare Casadei, who you’ve named as your player of the month for April/May. This comes on the back of him taking the March award too, and reflects a strong end to the season for someone who only stepped up into senior football in January when he joined Reading on loan.

This time he beat off competition from Naby Sarr and Joe Lumley, both of whom had pretty strong months. It’s unlike March when, in reality, no one else really came close to Casadei’s level. Just over half of you (52%) went for Casadei, with Sarr (36%) and Lumley (12%) rounding out the voting.

Casadei was an ever-present in Reading’s midfield throughout April and May, starting all eight matches. The only game time he missed was the final 20 minutes or so at Huddersfield Town. While he didn’t directly contribute to a goal, he did play a lovely ball through to Lucas Joao against Birmingham City, with Joao playing in Andy Carroll to put the Royals 1-0 up.

Congratulations to Casadei! He’s one of two players to have taken more than one POTM award this season - the other being Tom Ince, who won three on the bounce from July/August through September and October, before popping up again in February. The other winners have been Amadou Mbengue (November), Andy Carroll (December) and Tom McIntyre (January).

With the final POTM award given out, we’ll soon be starting our player of the season award, so look out for that in the coming days.