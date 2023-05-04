The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 337: Relegated

Reading FC have been relegated to League One.

Such times, sadly, call for an emergency podcast with Marc Mayo joined by Ross Webber and Olly Allen to give their immediate reaction to Huddersfield’s win over Sheffield United consigning the Royals to the drop.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be enjoyed via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. A big thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here.