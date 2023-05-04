 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 337: Relegated

Ross and Olly join Marc for some instant reaction to the Royals’ going down

By Marc Mayo, newenglandroyal, and Olly_Allen
Reading FC have been relegated to League One.

Such times, sadly, call for an emergency podcast with Marc Mayo joined by Ross Webber and Olly Allen to give their immediate reaction to Huddersfield’s win over Sheffield United consigning the Royals to the drop.

