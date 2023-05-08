Huddersfield Town vs Reading: Match Preview 2022/23

Reading make the long trip up to West Yorkshire as they face Huddersfield Town, who have stayed up at the Royals’ expense.

Neil Warnock has done an exceptional job at the John Smith’s Stadium, with the Terriers looking doomed until he arrived. Spells under Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham didn’t work out well and that wasn’t good news for the club considering they lost key figures including Carlos Corberan, Levi Colwill, Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo last summer.

But they have fought back and got points on the board at crucial times, something today’s visitors haven’t been able to do.

With the pressure off both teams though, can the Royals give the travelling supporters something to cheer about? Let’s wait and see.

For the final time this season, here’s your match preview!

What? Championship Matchday 46

Season? 2022/23

Who? Huddersfield Town

Where? The John Smith’s Stadium

When? Monday 8th May

Time? 3pm

Opposition Manager? Neil Warnock

Pre-Match Thoughts

Huddersfield Town:

Things are looking bright for Huddersfield who look to be on the verge of being taken over. That’s a real positive because they are in desperate need of a reset following such an underwhelming campaign. Perhaps their struggles were to be expected considering the number of key figures they lost last summer - but they won’t want to be fighting relegation again next season.

Their Director of Football and managerial appointments will probably be key to their success, although it remains to be seen whether Leigh Bromby will be replaced. The last thing they will want to do is struggle again, so a lot of work will need to go on behind the scenes to ensure they finish in a much higher league position next term.

Reading:

Relegation was so avoidable. Everyone has to take responsibility including those at the top of the club - and it’s now up to the likes of Dai Yongge and Dayong Pang to put things right.

It’s difficult to know what to say at the moment but once the dust settles, I’m sure we can speak about the future and what we need to do to turn things around.

The Last Meeting

Reading 3-1 Huddersfield Town

My Lineup

Starting XI: Boyce-Clarke, Guinness-Walker, Sarr, Holmes, Yiadom, Abrefa; Craig, Casadei, Camara, Ehibhatiomhan, Azeez

With Joe Lumley set to leave, Coniah Boyce-Clarke comes in and gets the opportunity to try and earn himself a new contract.

Nesta Guinness-Walker starts at left wing-back and may want to extend his stay in Berkshire, so it’s worth having him in the first 11. Naby Sarr, Tom Holmes and Andy Yiadom, meanwhile, are set to spend next season at the SCL unless they’re sold, with Kelvin Abrefa potentially set to become an important player next season.

Cesare Casadei won’t be here next term but he’s tried his best and should get the chance to make an impact from the first whistle, with Michael Craig alongside him.

Mamadi Camara starts in an advanced midfield role behind Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan and Femi Azeez, although it would be good to see the latter on the wing at some point.

Score Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Reading

Elsewhere

Here are my predictions for today’s Championship fixtures:

Birmingham City 1-2 Sheffield United

Burnley 2-0 Cardiff City

Luton Town 2-1 Hull City

Middlesbrough 1-2 Coventry City

Millwall 2-2 Blackburn Rovers

Norwich City 1-0 Blackpool

Preston North End 2-1 Sunderland

Queens Park Rangers 0-0 Bristol City

Swansea City 2-0 West Bromwich Albion

Watford 2-0 Stoke City

Wigan Athletic 1-0 Rotherham United