Huddersfield Town vs Reading: Match Preview 2022/23

Reading make the long trip up to West Yorkshire as they face Huddersfield Town, who have stayed up at the Royals’ expense.
Neil Warnock has done an exceptional job at the John Smith’s Stadium, with the Terriers looking doomed until he arrived. Spells under Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham didn’t work out well and that wasn’t good news for the club considering they lost key figures including Carlos Corberan, Levi Colwill, Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo last summer.
But they have fought back and got points on the board at crucial times, something today’s visitors haven’t been able to do.
With the pressure off both teams though, can the Royals give the travelling supporters something to cheer about? Let’s wait and see.
For the final time this season, here’s your match preview!
What? Championship Matchday 46
Season? 2022/23
Who? Huddersfield Town
Where? The John Smith’s Stadium
When? Monday 8th May
Time? 3pm
Opposition Manager? Neil Warnock
Pre-Match Thoughts
Huddersfield Town:
Things are looking bright for Huddersfield who look to be on the verge of being taken over. That’s a real positive because they are in desperate need of a reset following such an underwhelming campaign. Perhaps their struggles were to be expected considering the number of key figures they lost last summer - but they won’t want to be fighting relegation again next season.
Their Director of Football and managerial appointments will probably be key to their success, although it remains to be seen whether Leigh Bromby will be replaced. The last thing they will want to do is struggle again, so a lot of work will need to go on behind the scenes to ensure they finish in a much higher league position next term.
Reading:
Relegation was so avoidable. Everyone has to take responsibility including those at the top of the club - and it’s now up to the likes of Dai Yongge and Dayong Pang to put things right.
It’s difficult to know what to say at the moment but once the dust settles, I’m sure we can speak about the future and what we need to do to turn things around.
The Last Meeting
Reading 3-1 Huddersfield Town
My Lineup
Starting XI: Boyce-Clarke, Guinness-Walker, Sarr, Holmes, Yiadom, Abrefa; Craig, Casadei, Camara, Ehibhatiomhan, Azeez
With Joe Lumley set to leave, Coniah Boyce-Clarke comes in and gets the opportunity to try and earn himself a new contract.
Nesta Guinness-Walker starts at left wing-back and may want to extend his stay in Berkshire, so it’s worth having him in the first 11. Naby Sarr, Tom Holmes and Andy Yiadom, meanwhile, are set to spend next season at the SCL unless they’re sold, with Kelvin Abrefa potentially set to become an important player next season.
Cesare Casadei won’t be here next term but he’s tried his best and should get the chance to make an impact from the first whistle, with Michael Craig alongside him.
Mamadi Camara starts in an advanced midfield role behind Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan and Femi Azeez, although it would be good to see the latter on the wing at some point.
Score Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Reading
Elsewhere
Here are my predictions for today’s Championship fixtures:
Birmingham City 1-2 Sheffield United
Burnley 2-0 Cardiff City
Luton Town 2-1 Hull City
Middlesbrough 1-2 Coventry City
Millwall 2-2 Blackburn Rovers
Norwich City 1-0 Blackpool
Preston North End 2-1 Sunderland
Queens Park Rangers 0-0 Bristol City
Swansea City 2-0 West Bromwich Albion
Watford 2-0 Stoke City
Wigan Athletic 1-0 Rotherham United
