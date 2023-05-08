Huddersfield Town 2-0 Reading: Player Ratings

Coniah Boyce-Clarke: 5

Got his given his Championship debut, but I thought he looked really shaky - particularly with the ball at his feet. He actually came and claimed a few crosses really well, but his distribution left a lot to be desired all afternoon, and it was his error that led to Huddersfield Town’s opener.

Amadou Mbengue: 6

I thought he was actually our brightest attacking spark today, barring the opening 15 minutes, which says a lot. That doesn’t mean to say he was a constant threat, just a bit better than the others. He had one notable chance in the second half that he could only hit the side netting with, and I thought he was solid enough defensively.

Tom Holmes: 5

Today wasn’t one of Holmes’ finest. Particularly in the first half, when he was closer to us away fans, to me he looked like a player who needs the summer break. He made some silly errors, gave away some rookie fouls and just wasn’t at the races.

Naby Sarr: 6

Slightly better than his central defensive partner, but not hugely. One particularly shaky moment in the first half when he left Boyce-Clarke short and Rhodes should’ve scored.

If we’d have had a fully fit and firing Sarr all season, could it have been different? Probably not, but you’d think he’d be a really solid player at League One level next season.

Andy Yiadom: 6

Yiadom has been a very weird one this season. He’s looked a shadow of the player he used to be all season. I thought he actually did okay filling in at left back today, but it’s definitely not somewhere he should be playing more often than not.

Tom McIntyre: 6

Has been our best player in the last few games. That isn’t saying much I know, but he has looked genuinely assured in that defensive midfield role and he bopped it about nicely in the first half.

Jeff Hendrick: 5

Seriously, do I need to say anything? Yet another game that Hendrick failed to make a mark on. It’s been a season to forget for the Irish international.

Cesare Casadei: 6

He’s a very good technical player who has been stuck in a team void of any creativity or flair. I do feel a little sorry for him. Today he was okay, hit the post in the first few minutes and looked like one of (very) few who wanted the ball.

Femi Azeez: 5

Yet another game where we failed to rack up even a singular shot on target, and the blame for that needs to lie with the attacking players. Azeez didn’t show even half of what he’s capable of today as we struggled to muster even the smallest of half chances. And his delivery from set pieces was poor.

Shane Long: 5

Well, I think it’s fair to say this was not the fairytale return all the fans and Long would’ve dreamt about when he came back to the club in the summer. Today summed up his season really: he huffed and puffed but there was no real quality at all.

Probably not just his last game for Reading, but last game in professional football - judging by Tim Dellor’s post-match tweet - which is a real shame.

Junior Hoilett: 5

Another one who looked like he wanted to be anywhere but Huddersfield today, summed up by the fact he came over and clapped the fans for a few seconds after the game before trudging off down the tunnel on his own while the majority of his team mates stayed and showed at least a little bit of hurt, whether it was performative or not.

Like Azeez on the other flank, he found himself in some promising positions, but his final delivery was awful all afternoon.

Subs

Kelvin Abrefa: 6

Didn't really do anything good or bad when he came on. Hoping to see a lot more of the likes of Abrefa next season.

Jay Senga: 6

Actually thought he looked pretty impressive when he came on. Still obviously very raw, but there are signs of a good player in there, albeit its early days. Another one who will be hoping to stamp his place in the squad next year.

Scott Dann, Nesta Guinness-Walker and Mamadi Camara: N/A

All were introduced on the 80-minute mark or after so get an N/A.

Average: 5.53/10

Who was your MOTM against Huddersfield Town? Vote below or through this link.