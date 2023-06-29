The Tilehurst End Podcast Extra: Ruben Selles Special

TTE Podcast Extra returns as Dan Wimbush is joined by Southampton broadcaster Martin Sanders and The Athletic’s Jacob Tanswell to talk the good, the bad and the ugly from Reading’s latest managerial appointment: Ruben Selles.

We get into his tactical style, use of substitutes, how he works with young players and much, much more.

Plus as a little bonus we talk about the potential of Reading bringing in another former Southampton man in Theo Walcott.

