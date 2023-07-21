Lewis Wing Joins On A Free From Wycombe Wanderers

Capping off a really encouraging 10 days or so, Reading have confirmed the signing of Lewis Wing on a free transfer. The central midfielder (alas, in the face of nominative determinism he doesn’t play out wide) has agreed a three-year contract after the expiration of his deal at fellow League One side Wycombe Wanderers.

This could well be the best bit of business we’ve managed recently. Wing, 28, is an experienced central midfielder in the second and third tiers thanks to spells with Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers. His most recent season in Buckinghamshire was a standout campaign, with Wing contributing nine goals and six assists in 44 appearances as Wanderers finished ninth.

That looked to have earned him a move this summer to Queens Park Rangers and, in the process, a reunion with former Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth. However, Wing has ultimately opted for the much better blue and white hoops side, amid reports that the length of contract on offer was a decisive factor in his choice.

Head of football operations Mark Bowen said:

“By securing Lewis’ signature, we are bringing in a hard-working, dependable player who can provide moments of magic that can win football matches. He fits the mould of what we want at this club: someone who will give their all for the shirt, who will bring a positive influence to the dressing room, and who is desperate to win matches. “Naturally, he had other options, including Championship clubs, but we are delighted that he wants to be part of what we’re building at Reading.”

Wing adds experience and quality to a much-needed midfield rebuild. Reading are severely light in that department after a number of summer departures, although Sam Hutchinson (already in contract) and Amadou Mbengue (who agreed a new deal earlier this week) can and probably will play there.

They’ll likely be joined by Charlie Savage, a highly rated central midfielder at Manchester United who’s reportedly on the verge of a move to Reading. Luke Amos, who’d been on trial with the Royals, could sign also, but talk on that front has gone quiet.