The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 345: Malaise

Can it get any worse?! Ben and Ross assess the current state of the squad, preview the Peterborough United game and look at the league as a whole while trying to stay positive….

Follow Ben on Twitter @mrblthomas

Follow Ross on Twitter @WebberRoss

Follow The Tilehurst End on Twitter @TheTilehurstEnd

The Tilehurst End Podcast can be enjoyed via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. A big thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here