 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Port Vale Fans Verdict: Capitulation Station

Here’s what the fans had to say after a difficult afternoon at Vale Park.

By harry.chafer
/ new
PA Images via Getty Images

Supporting this club makes me want to scream into a pillow. It really does.

We should all know it was going to be a difficult start to the season with the situation we’re in, but to go from the performance on Tuesday night - away at a full-strength Millwall - to what we saw on Saturday was textbook Reading Football Club.

That’s no disrespect to Port Vale; they were the better team in the second half and fully deserved all three points. It was a good start, but as soon as the hosts even started to get a foothold in the game, we completely lost our heads.

Here’s what the fans had to say about the big talking points.

Poor individual performances

After the youngsters put their stamp down on Tuesday, Ruben Selles opted to give the more senior pros another chance. As frustrating as that was for most fans, I thought it was understandable.

One thing you don’t want to do with young players is burn them out, and I don’t think any one who played against Peterborough United did anything disastrously wrong to not be given another go.

But, while singling out players always rankles a bit with me, there were a few who played themselves out of contention and we probably won’t see in the first team for a while.

An awful second half

Similarly to last weekend, the first half was pretty good. Particularly the first 20 minutes or so. It’s all if, buts and maybes but if we score that penalty then its a different game altogether.

However, in the second half we completely capitulated. We showed the mentality of a team who haven't won a league game since February. As soon as Port Vale even began to to fight a bit, we lost composure and wilted. It will take time for Selles to fix that, but that doesn’t make it any less frustrating for the fans...

Patience needed

Among all the understandable anger and frustration, it was refreshing to see some fans call for patience and time to be given to Selles.

Ruben isn’t going to fix all of our problems overnight. The main problem on Saturday was a mental one that has been ingrained into these players over the past year and more. That doesn’t mean we can’t criticise performances, but it does mean looking at the bigger picture.

Hopefully Selles will have learnt a lot from what he saw at Vale Park.

Conclusion

A horrible second-half performance which stings even more after the wonderful result and showing at Millwall on Tuesday night.

It will take time (and new signings) for Selles to really get the team he wants and start putting together consistent results and performances, but for a set of fans who have had to experience what we've had to experience for the past few years, the second half on Saturday was an all too familiar experience.

We’ve got chance to put it right on Tuesday, which has turned into a massive game. URZ.

Reading FC News 24/7

Loading comments...