Sky Sports EFL Digital Editor Simeon Gholam joins Wimby for the latest Pod Extra, as we talk about how Reading are viewed externally.

NB: This was recorded before news came out about Reading’s point deduction on Wednesday.

We talk about the perception of the club through its recent struggles and what Simeon makes of FFP now and going forward.

We also discuss his own role at Sky, including how one live blog covering a Reading game landed him in hot water, plus what it’s like pulling together those David Prutton predictions that Reading fans are so ‘fond’ of.

There’s also advice for those of you who might fancy a career in the media, plus much, much more.

