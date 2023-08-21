 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Stevenage Fans Verdict: Home Comforts

How the fans reacted to a nice and straightforward three points at home to high-flying Stevenage.

By harry.chafer
/ new
PA Images via Getty Images

It’s been a long time since we had a nice, straightforward, stress-free victory, but on Saturday afternoon we got one. Yes, the visitors had a couple of chances in the first half and their red card definitely helped us, but it was reassuring to see such a comfortable win.

Ruben Selles opted to go with near enough the same team as Tuesday, with the only change being Sam Hutchinson for the injured Lewis Wing. Yet again, the young players repaid the faith put in them by Selles.

Here’s how the fans reacted to a good win against strong competition...

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan

Kelvin has started every single game so far this season and, despite showing glimpses of what he can offer, it hadn’t quite clicked for him in the league before Saturday.

The striker got his league account up and running with a header on the stroke of half time, before adding a second not longer after the break. On another day he would’ve had his first professional hat-trick too, had the linesman’s flag not gone up.

Beyond the goals though, he looks like a player who is starting to find his feet at first-team level and could be a really key player for us in the months to come...

Caylan Vickers

The likes of Nelson Abbey, Tyler Bindon, Ehibhatiomhan and Matty Carson have all impressed since making their way into the first team, but the one with that sprinkling of stardust is Caylan Vickers.

At only 18 years old he has a lot of developing to do, particularly physically, but there are signs that Vickers could be the next gem to come from the academy. He’s the kind of player that gets you on the edge of your seat whenever he gets the ball, and the fans are certainly taking to him...

A comfortable win

Straightforward victories are hard to come by in professional football, especially for clubs like us who have been playing like we have for the last God knows how many years.

That’s why, when they do come around - like on Saturday - they need to be moments that are savoured. We all like dramatic, last-gasp winners, but there’s a lot to be said for a strong 90-minute performance, a couple of goals and a clean sheet.

Here’s how the fans reacted to the win...

Conclusion

An afternoon very well spent. It was made easier with the red card for Stevenage, but you can’t complain about or turn your nose up at a home win and clean sheet.

These players are really starting to make an impression. There will be bumps along the road, they are a young team with a lot to learn in professional football, but there are positive signs there for sure. URZ.

Reading FC News 24/7

Loading comments...