Stevenage Fans Verdict: Home Comforts

It’s been a long time since we had a nice, straightforward, stress-free victory, but on Saturday afternoon we got one. Yes, the visitors had a couple of chances in the first half and their red card definitely helped us, but it was reassuring to see such a comfortable win.

Ruben Selles opted to go with near enough the same team as Tuesday, with the only change being Sam Hutchinson for the injured Lewis Wing. Yet again, the young players repaid the faith put in them by Selles.

Here’s how the fans reacted to a good win against strong competition...

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan

Kelvin has started every single game so far this season and, despite showing glimpses of what he can offer, it hadn’t quite clicked for him in the league before Saturday.

The striker got his league account up and running with a header on the stroke of half time, before adding a second not longer after the break. On another day he would’ve had his first professional hat-trick too, had the linesman’s flag not gone up.

Beyond the goals though, he looks like a player who is starting to find his feet at first-team level and could be a really key player for us in the months to come...

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan has similar player style to Lucas João but with a x1000 better work rate. #readingfc — ROYALS (@LOYALROYAL2022) August 19, 2023

And very intoxicating to have a proper number 9. Kelvin in we trust. #readingfc — george h bone (@georgehbone1) August 19, 2023

If he keeps playing like he has been, and with the service he can get from our quality players, it WILL COME #readingfc https://t.co/TLnZaFpCHG — Ehibhatiomhan Fan Club (@RFC_JAK) August 19, 2023

Buzzing off todays performance and result. Kelvin getting goals in the league makes me extremely excited for what’s to come #readingfc — Harry Sands (@SarryHands) August 19, 2023

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan looked impressive, very similar style to João (celebrates like him too!) but puts the graft in and runs.



Carson looks a bit lost.



Both Savage and Hutch need to up their game this half; against 10 men we should be dominating#ReadingFC — PEDRO‼️ (@PictonPedro) August 19, 2023

Caylan Vickers

The likes of Nelson Abbey, Tyler Bindon, Ehibhatiomhan and Matty Carson have all impressed since making their way into the first team, but the one with that sprinkling of stardust is Caylan Vickers.

At only 18 years old he has a lot of developing to do, particularly physically, but there are signs that Vickers could be the next gem to come from the academy. He’s the kind of player that gets you on the edge of your seat whenever he gets the ball, and the fans are certainly taking to him...

It’s official.



Caylan overtakes Diana and Dawn French as my all time favourite Vickers. #readingfc — Greg Double (@Dubstep1988) August 19, 2023

Not one to jump the gun but - Vickers is winning Ballon d'Or one day. #readingfc — Jimmy Heath (@j11mmy_) August 19, 2023

Vickers for ballon d’or. #readingfc — Harry Mortimer (@HarryMortimer) August 19, 2023

Vickers is some player, going to be a superstar. Need to sign him up longer term. Love the team are mobile & hungry. Bindon & Abbey look a strong balanced partnership. #ReadingFC — Tony Dempster (@DempsterTony) August 19, 2023

Kelvin and Vickers are two big talents. Get them signed up long term #readingfc — Harry Smith (@HarrySmithF1) August 19, 2023

A comfortable win

Straightforward victories are hard to come by in professional football, especially for clubs like us who have been playing like we have for the last God knows how many years.

That’s why, when they do come around - like on Saturday - they need to be moments that are savoured. We all like dramatic, last-gasp winners, but there’s a lot to be said for a strong 90-minute performance, a couple of goals and a clean sheet.

Here’s how the fans reacted to the win...

One of the more comfortable afternoons you will see! Could and should have scored more goals. Like the look of both Newbies today too. Abbey and Bindon again, class. #readingfc — Dean Bennett #SellBeforeWeDai (@DeanBennett1993) August 19, 2023

Second home game for the season for me and another 3 points



3 goals scored, none conceded



Though we were brilliant and controlled the game comfortably



Up the Ding#RFC #readingfc #uptheding #leagueone — Haitch (@HarryJaySearle) August 19, 2023

Really enjoyed that this afternoon, makes a change on a Saturday to be mostly comfortable and see a side playing for the shirt. Clean sheets racking up as well. #readingfc — Cameron #DaiOut (@ronniemac93) August 19, 2023

Great win today can only get better has well #readingfc pic.twitter.com/Gf7zRND7AI — Alister #DAIOUT (@alisterrfc1) August 19, 2023

Back to back wins is huge! Something we haven't seen in a long time! Things could be looking up! #readingfc https://t.co/FQRw8fHCjk — Matthew Stevens (@mattecho2000) August 19, 2023

3 clean sheets for this young side, so good to watch a team that care, good win boys. #readingfc — ROYALS (@LOYALROYAL2022) August 19, 2023

Well I go to foot of our stairs. Two #readingfc wins and clean sheets in a row. I am liking this new team!!! — Gareth Price (@PriceGareth) August 19, 2023

Conclusion

An afternoon very well spent. It was made easier with the red card for Stevenage, but you can’t complain about or turn your nose up at a home win and clean sheet.

These players are really starting to make an impression. There will be bumps along the road, they are a young team with a lot to learn in professional football, but there are positive signs there for sure. URZ.