It was a disappointing start to the Bank Holiday weekend after a late winner for Exeter City sent Reading home pointless on Saturday.

Exeter went ahead earlier on in the game before Harvey Knibbs equalised just before half time. Reece Cole scored in the 93rd minute to give the home side the victory.

Manager Ruben Selles was understandably disappointed after the defeat. He spoke to the official club website and Reading Chronicle.

Selles on the defeat

“I am disappointed. In the first half we were too open, we were not intense enough and for the first 35 minutes of the game I think we struggled to impose ourselves on the game. After that we took control of the game – we scored the first goal, finding the space in behind with Femi to get the equaliser. “And then at the start of the second half we had a number of chances to go in front – Femi was through one-on-one on the goalkeeper, he hit the near post, we had some shots from long distance and worked some good situations. “And we controlled the game in the second half but we didn’t score. Then a mistake from a throw-in and we concede a goal from the edge of the box. “We should have got something today, but the first part of the game and then a mistake right at the end has meant we go away with nothing today. “In the second half we were playing like the team we want to be. We showed how we want to play with high intensity, high tempo. It was only in the last six or seven minutes we started to make some small mistakes. “We didn’t put the ball in the back of the net when we should have, the opposition did. We could have been 2-1 up, but they win the game 2-1. “We will continue working, solve the problems we had, work on the small details and find solutions for the next games. We are performing in the line we want to perform. And I’m sure we will get victories in the games we have coming up.”

Selles on away record

“I cannot talk about last season; I can talk only about the last two games. Port Vale we were not ourselves and we were not happy. Today, we struggled in the first half but we had a very competitive second half and it’s about small details. “We need to continue working where we are and we need to continue creating situations but it cannot happen. We need to review our routines and maybe we need to change something. We will evaluate that and go again.”

Selles on Tyler Bindon injury

“He got a concussion in training yesterday, so he went to the hospital. He was away today, and he will be away for the cup game. We need to see for Cambridge.”

Selles on Paul Mukairu injury

“Sometimes it happens. With the new pitches you have the new grass and the astroturf and he stepped outside with all his body weight and twisted his ankle so let’s see where he is and if he can play on Tuesday.”

Selles on transfer window

“We are five or six days away from the end of the transfer window. We are still active. We have our restrictions, as everybody knows. Potentially we have players who will come to us and some who have clubs interested in them, so who knows?”

Selles on Mamadi Camara