The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 349: Mixed Bag

A mixed bag of results for the Royals teams as the first team lost but the under-21s won.

Ben and Ross discuss both games while looking ahead to the futures of individual players. Femi Azeez, Jayden Wareham and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan all feature heavily.

A potentially big week is on the cards with two games and the transfer window slamming shut on August 31. Could we see some ins and out in RG2 perhaps?

As always, a huge thank you to our friends and sponsors ZCZ films for their unwavering support.

Follow Ben on Twitter @mrblthomas

Follow Ross on Twitter @WebberRoss

Follow The Tilehurst End on Twitter @TheTilehurstEnd

The Tilehurst End Podcast can be enjoyed via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. A big thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here