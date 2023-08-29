Reading vs Ipswich Town: Carabao Cup Match Preview 2023/24

Reading will need to beat another Championship side this evening if they want to progress to the third round of the Carabao Cup, with Ipswich Town their opponents.

Having beaten Millwall 4-0 in the first round, the Royals may not be short of confidence coming into this clash.

But the then-fringe players who played against the Lions have become the first team, so we could see quite a few of the older lads in action.

Can they step up to the plate and secure a positive result tonight? We’ll have to wait and see.

Here’s a short preview ahead of this game.

What? Carabao Cup Round 2

Season? 2023/24

Who? Ipswich Town

Where? Select Car Leasing Stadium

When? Tuesday 29th August

Time? 8pm

Opposition Manager? Kieran McKenna

Pre-Match Thoughts

Resting most of those who started against Exeter City is a must because we can’t afford to have too many injuries to our first-teamers. The injury list is lengthening already and that isn’t ideal for a side that needs more depth.

At the time of writing, we still need three new players through the door. Let’s hope we can get them before the deadline.

It would also be fair to talk about this evening’s opponents, who have made a reasonably bright start to life in the Championship. Their manager Kieran McKenna is exceptionally gifted and it may only be a matter of time before he’s lured away from Portman Road.

With or without McKenna though, you would back the Tractor Boys to enjoy more success in the coming years with their decent owners and talented squad.

Last Meeting

Ipswich Town 1-2 Reading

My Lineup

Starting XI: Boyce-Clarke, Guinness-Walker, McIntyre, Dorsett, Yiadom, Craig, Rushesha, Elliott, Azeez, Carroll, Tuma

I would expect there to be a number of changes -and I’ve changed the whole back five with Coniah Boyce-Clarke replacing David Button, who has made a solid start to life in Berkshire.

Nesta Guinness-Walker gets the chance to prove his worth too, with Tom McIntyre and Jeriel Dorsett in defence if both are fit and Andy Yiadom lining up on the right. It was tough to choose between the latter and Kelvin Abrefa.

Following a decent display at Millwall, Michael Craig should start again alongside Tivonge Rushesha, who will want to be heavily involved in the first team following his departure from Swansea City.

Ideally, I would’ve had Basil Tuma and Femi Azeez on the wings but with Tuma potentially required up top, Ben Elliott may have to play.

It would’ve been good to wrap Elliott up in cotton wool ahead of the Cambridge game, but Jayden Wareham doesn’t seem to be tied down to a contract yet and if that’s the case, the latter won’t be able to play against the Tractor Boys. Paul Mukairu may not be available either.

Andy Carroll plays alongside Tuma, with the former England international needing to improve following a poor display against Port Vale earlier this month.

