TTE Podcast Extra: Pre-Deadline Day Transfer Special

It’s Deadline Day eve and the Pod Extra returns as Wimb is joined by the Reading Chronicle’s James Earnshaw and Reading Today’s Andy Preston to look at the latest rumoured incomings and departures from Reading FC before Friday’s 11pm deadline.

We look at whether speculation linking Andy Rinomhota with a return has any validity, discuss a potential Southampton striker making a loan switch, plus the positions that Ruben Selles is most keen to strengthen.

There’s also a look at who might be leaving the Select Car Leasing Stadium, after Andy Carroll’s departure was confirmed earlier today.

All that plus an update on the club’s financial status and much more.

As always, thanks to our sponsors ZCZ Films and our exclusive Pod Extra Sponsor, FUTCoaching.com If you’re interested in improving your FIFA23 performance, then check them out. Our listeners can get 10% off using the code TTE.

You can follow James on Twitter @james_e1871

You can follow Andy on Twitter @AndyPreston96