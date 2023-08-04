Reading Sign Triallist Tivonge Rushesha

Reading have made it five summer signings with the addition of Tivonge Rushesha. The 21-year-old Welsh/Zimbabwean central midfielder, formerly of Swansea City, has completed a successful trial spell, signing a one-year deal with the option of another 12 months.

This move has been a quite a while in the making. Rushesha appeared in pre-season friendlies against Sutton United, Southampton and Swansea City, impressing with his energy in the middle of the park - a key trait for Ruben Selles' pressing style.

However, although Selles stated publicly that he was keen on signing Rushesha, the Royals were put under a fresh transfer embargo due to another failure to pay HMRC on time. When that payment was finally made in early August, Reading were free to bring in Rushesha - in addition to registering prior additions Lewis Wing and Charlie Savage.

Rushesha is different to those players, as well as Harvey Knibbs and Sam Smith, in that he doesn't have League One experience. In fact, he has minimal senior experience at all, having picked up just one cup appearance for the Swans in his career thus far. However, a caveat is that Rushesha has suffered from multiple long-term injuries, limiting his progress.

Head of football operations Mark Bowen said:

“Tivonge is a young man who has really impressed us during his trial, not just on the football pitch, but with his attitude. He is extremely keen to learn, and always asks the right questions about how he can improve. "His love for football is evident, and he has seamlessly integrated into the squad. And I’m really pleased for him that we have been able to finalise this deal before the season starts.”

Welcome to Reading, Tivonge!