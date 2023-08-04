Reading Reinforce Defence With Harlee Dean Addition

Straight off the back of snapping up Tivonge Rushesha on a free transfer, for a one-year deal, Reading have brought in Harlee Dean. While it's also a free transfer, Dean has agreed a two-year contract.

As with Rushesha, Dean has spent time with the Royals over the summer, although he didn't take part in any pre-season matches. Still, it's reassuring to see him sticking around for a contract to be sorted, following the end of Reading's second transfer embargo of the summer.

Unlike Rushesha, Dean is a vastly experienced player who'll bring plenty of know-how to Reading's squad. The 32-year-old has hundreds of games' worth of experience with Brentford and Birmingham City, although he also spent part of the 2021/22 season on loan at then-third-tier side Sheffield Wednesday.

That experience will come in handy for a side that generally lacks that quality in the backline. Tom Holmes and Tom McIntyre could both benefit from playing alongside a veteran partner, while youngsters such as Jeriel Dorsett and Nelson Abbey will also learn a lot from him.

Head of football operations Mark Bowen said:

“Harlee brings many different qualities to Reading with him. He is another senior character and guiding voice in the dressing room, and he is a born leader with a track record of success. And most importantly, he is a hard-working, dependable footballer who loves the art of defending, and he will add quality and steel to Rubén’s team.”

Welcome to Reading, Harlee!