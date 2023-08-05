Reading 0-1 Peterborough United: Player Ratings

An opening-day defeat for the Royals. The performance was generally bright but faded as fatigue made an impact. It was tough to rate the players, with most having average to decent games and there being a real team aspect. When there was good moments, it came from group pressing rather than individual inspiration.

Dean Bouzanis: 5

A generally decent distribution and performance. He was a little hesitant to sweep with no consequences. Flapped at a first-half cross, but that proactivity should be celebrated. No chance on the goal.

Andy Yiadom: 6

This aggressive 4-2-2-2 should be perfect for Reading’s captain - it allows him to bite into tackles and lots of quick combinations in attack. Silly yellow and then looked gassed after his interrupted preseason.

Tom Holmes: 6

A pretty solid game from the vice captain. Had more and more responsibility in possession as Peterborough dropped off. Comfortable yet not penetrating with his passing.

Tom McIntyre: 6

Fantastic goal-line clearance to avoid a late second. Strong in the air and quarterbacked much of the first-half attacks with his distribution. A real weapon if used wisely (not by Ince).

Nesta Guinness-Walker: 5

Bad, bad start with his poor early crosses from promising positions. Settled into the game but could not make his deliveries land. Poku half beat him for the goal, but a fantastic delivery on his weak foot at pace can’t be blamed too harshly on NGW.

Sam Hutchinson: 6

Still a mental man. Got his classic lunging yellow, though his performance was surprisingly composed for a man without a preseason.

Charlie Savage: 5

His set pieces always found Andy Carroll, which I imagine was the plan. Savage Jr found it harder to impress in open play. Whether that is the system or the nerves is up for debate. Will be a constant this season.

Femi Azeez: 6

Created the best chances with three for Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan in the first half. Still an inch off on the execution which needs to change this season. Promising signs he ran Burrows ragged: League One left-backs will be a distinct drop in quality.

Harvey Knibbs: 5

Not bad. More impressive without the ball than with it.

Andy Carroll: 5

Anyone who thought Carroll would dominate League One surely now sees their error. The immobility is even more prevalent in a pressing side and he squandered numerous chances and openings from set pieces.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan: 6

Whether it’s the new style, the worse opposition or a big personal jump, Kelvin looks ready to flourish this season. A roulette within 30 seconds showed his confidence and it only waned with the team’s fatigue. Failed in front of goal but his movement is a wonderful sign for the future.

Subs

Tivonge Rusheda: 5

Kept possession. Not a creator it seems.

Caylan Vickers: 6

A bright cameo for the youngster. Drew defenders in on the dribble to create space for others. Fast enough for first-team minutes and I hope to see more appearances this month.

Amadou Mbengue: 5

Amadou makes a right-back substitution a box-office experience. Forever a fantastic battler and forever frustrating in good attacking positions.

Lewis Wing: 5

Little impression in his 30 minutes. I’m not sure that attacking role suits him too much. One lovely ball into Azeez but might prefer the ball to his feet, rather than the two-way winger-esque position of Azeez/Knibbs.

Mamadi Camara: 5

Busy and still a little lost. Gets a new position every time he enters the field for Reading and cannot build patterns of play or momentum as a result.

Average: 5.43/10

Who was your man of the match against Peterborough United? Vote below or through this link.