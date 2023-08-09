Ruben Selles Pleased But Not Surprised By Reading’s Crushing Cup Win At Millwall

The Royals got their first win of the season with an excellent 4-0 victory against Millwall at The Den in the Carabao Cup.

Reading put out a very young side with the average age of 21 years, two months and 15 days. The Royals took the lead though Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan in the first minute and he then doubled our lead early in the second half. Charlie Savage and Mamada Camera also got on the scoresheet to secure the win and our place in the second round of the cup.

Here is what Ruben Selles had to say after the game; he spoke to the official club website and Reading Chronicle.

Selles on the victory

“I have said from the beginning that this has been a very difficult summer for everybody… but they are stepping up. They have been working really hard, they now understand what we demand, and it was a big, big effort today. “They want to do things. Without their effort, we cannot do it. All the merit is for them, because they did a fantastic job today. I am very pleased, but I am not surprised – because I know they can do it. “We want to be energetic. We knew we would get chances if we were vertical in attacks, high in the pitch and applying pressure. We have a really good dressing room that wants to do things together. “It was a pleasure to see them running, fighting, playing, scoring, celebrating. Putting themselves on the line to save some goals. I’m happy for that and hopefully we can repeat that kind of performance. “We are a team that are going to go for it. Some days we will not be as happy as today, but some days will be like today where we show we are very difficult to beat and that we are a team that wants to make things happen – put speed and high tempo into the game. “This was our first victory together, after a challenging summer. So we need to take advantage of this feeling, where we know what it feels like to win together and how we know what we need to do on the pitch to win. “That is most important. We need to get that feeling, that process, and put it together again and again and again. And then repeat, repeat, repeat.”

Selles on Caylan Vickers and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan

“Kelvin is a boy that is growing. Since the beginning of pre-season he has been adjusting well – his abilities and capacities. Not only his physical presence but the way that he turns his body, his dribbles… he had some really good moments today. “Caylan has something special in the way that he moves. He is not a player that can win duels in the air or hold the ball up – but he can use the spaces as well as any other in the team. He’s another player who can press high, get in good situations and positions, and he created assists. “And it’s not only them. Everybody has been building themselves up to this game. I am pleased that we have more than 11 players. “We have young players from our academy that are doing really well, training really hard, and they deserve this performance and this result.”

Selles on youngsters

“I’ve spoken during the last four or five weeks and I told you that they were doing a really good job. The recruitment at Reading is really good at that. from the very first day, they have been trying to adjust themselves to the system. “I think the way we play suits a lot of them: dynamic football and very aggressive on the pressure. Today, with fortune for us, everything came together.”

Selles on the clean sheet

“It’s not only being solid at the back, but the work of the whole team. We knew that coming here and sitting back we would concede a lot of shots on target and corners. Being passive and waiting for things to happen would not get us anything from the game. “We have an identity; we know what we want, and we decided to go for the game. It doesn’t matter who plays for us, we go for every single game. It was good to see that the young players could make a performance like they did today.”

Selles on Amadou Mbengue’s injury

“The doctor took him. It was not that clear that there was a concussion. He went into some duels, but I made the decision that I could not risk life with any of my players. We are waiting for the diagnosis of the medical department.”

Selles on the fans

“It’s always special to be with them. I don’t lie so I told them from the beginning what to expect. I told them from the beginning that we need them to achieve good things together. They surprised me because a good amount came today, and we gave them something. I think they needed that, and they can see we can do great things together.”

Selles on his first win as manager